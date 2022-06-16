First Apple M2 benchmark pops up online, shows performance rivaling Intel i9-12900K

Audio player loading…

Following Apple’s WWDC 2022 event and the subsequent reveal of its latest silicon, the Apple M2, new benchmarks for the chip are starting to pop up online.

At least according to the Geekbench Database (opens in new tab), and reported by 9to5mac, this appears to be the first benchmark we've seen on the new silicon, and it appears to back up Apple’s claimed M1 vs M2, with Apple claiming the M2 CPU is 18% faster than the M1 CPU, and the M2 GPU is 35% faster than the one in the M1.

First spotted by Vadim Yuryev , the benchmark shows the M2’s speed clocking in at 3.49GHz compared to the M1's 3.2GHz, which is a roughly 9% increase. The M2’s single-core performance is about 11.56% faster than the M1, and the multi-core performance for the M2 is 19.45% faster than the M1.

When we are able to test the chip ourselves, we'll be better able to assess these performance scores and whether they are legit, but it looks like Apple has produced a seriously impressive chip.

Analysis: Apple's decision to ditch Intel looks better with every release

Apple's decision to drop Intel in favor of its own silicon becomes even more of a prescient move with every chip Apple puts out.

If the Geekbench scores are to be believed, than Apple's M2 chip is only beat in single core performance by Intel Alder Lake's Core i9 12900-K and i9 12900-KF chips, which is a stunning result if true considering that these are desktop-class processors, not the mobile Alder Lake variants.

There are currently only two mainstream consumer chips that are faster than the M2 in terms of single-core performance. i9-12900K and KF. (basically the same chip but modified) Keep in mind that they're desktop chips that boost up to 5.2GHz according to Intel's claims. pic.twitter.com/7nEaWQWbRoJune 15, 2022 See more

Apple's jump away from Intel was a major blow to Team Blue, without question. But the past year has been a great one for Intel thanks to the phenomenal performance of its new Alder Lake processors. If Apple M2 starts putting up the same kind of numbers we're seeing in these leaked benchmarks, then Alder Lake might not be the talk of the town for long.