EE sets foundations for 5G with new Smart Plans phone deals

UK phone network EE has launched a new premium tier for its mobile phone tariffs called Smart Plans, intended to give the customer more flexibility and customisation.

In a bid to secure its place as the UK's most popular network for the imminent 5G rollout, the most eye-catching feature of EE's new Smart Plans are the Swappable Benefits. These allow the customer to pick the benefit that best suits them at the start of their plan and then change it during the contract for another benefit. The Swappable Benefits comprise the following:

EE Music Data Pass – free data for streaming Apple Music, Deezer or Tidal

– free data for streaming Apple Music, Deezer or Tidal EE Video Data Pass – free data for streaming and downloading Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, TV Player and MTV Play

– free data for streaming and downloading Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, TV Player and MTV Play BT Sport App – access to the BT Sport App for the entirety of the contract

– access to the BT Sport App for the entirety of the contract Roam Further Pass – inclusive data roaming in USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand

Desperate to include more than one of the above benefits? EE will let you do that too, at an additional cost.

Like the sound of Smart Plans? Check out all of today's best EE phone deals

What else is new from EE?

As well as the freebie-fuelled Smart Plans, EE has also launched Essential Plans for people hunting down mobile phone deals with even better value. Essential Plans start from 500MB data limits (with which you can still roam in the EU), plus unlimited UK minutes and texts.

Smart Plans and Essential Plans both include access to EE Service Packs for no extra charge. They include lifetime guarantees covering your device against manufacturer faults until you upgrade your phone or leave EE, annual device and account MOT to ensure that your device is still up to scratch during the contract, and £10 off a protective kit comprising cases and screen protectors.

Furthermore, EE's previous offers giving new and existing customers six months’ free Amazon Prime Video, MTV Play and Apple Music subscriptions as well as three months’ free BT Sport will also continue.

"Our new plans offer customers a more personal, flexible smartphone experience", said Edward Goff, Marketing Director at EE: "Only on EE Smart Plans can customers now receive an extended smartphone warranty, as well as an annual account and device MOT, with the option to upgrade to the latest smartphone whenever they want.

"EE Smart Plans offer the best 4G experience for our customers and will be the foundation for our 5G plans which we’ll launch this summer."