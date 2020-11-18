Early Black Friday gaming deal: save on Lego games for PS4, Switch and Xbox One

Are you a Lego games fan? Then you’re in luck, as Amazon is offering savings on a range of Lego exclusive titles for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in this early Black Friday gaming deal (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Lego game prices in your region).

While they're not huge savings in this gaming deal, the retailer has knocked a few quid off plenty of its DLC exclusive Lego games such as Lego Marvel Avengers, Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham and Lego Jurassic Park - all of which come with both the base game and DLC.

Considering a wide range of Xbox One and PS4 games will still work on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's worth picking some up even if you plan (or already have) upgraded.

Lego Jurassic World | Amazon DLC exclusive | PS4: £23.80 £14.19 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked 40% off the PS4 edition of Lego Jurassic Park, saving you just under £10. This edition also includes the Jurassic Park Trilogy Pack #1.View Deal

Lego DC Super-Villians | Amazon DLC exclusive | Nintendo Switch: £26.99 £23.99 at Amazon

Amazon has shaved £3 off Lego DC Super-Villains for Nintendo Switch. While it's not a huge amount of savings, it does include the DC Super Heroes TV Character Pack. View Deal

Lego Worlds | Amazon DLC exclusive | Nintendo Switch: £26.99 £22.89 at Amazon

There's 15% off Lego Worlds for Switch at Amazon, saving you just over £4. it's not great savings but every little helps at this time of year, plus it includes the Classic Space Pack DLC.View Deal

Lego Marvel Super Heroes | Amazon DLC exclusive | Xbox One: £17.49 £13.99 at Amazon

Again, you're only saving a few quid on Lego Marvel Super Heroes for Xbox One, but this edition is exclusive to Amazon and includes the Asgard Character Pack. View Deal

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame Minifigure Edition | Amazon exclusive | PS4: £19.99 £14.19 at Amazon

There's just over a fiver over the Lego Movie 2 game at Amazon, which includes a limited-edition Star-Struck Emmet minifigure.View Deal

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 | Amazon DLC exclusive | PS4: £18.49 £14.19 at Amazon

If you've already got Lego Marvel Super Heroes then you may be looking to pick up the sequel. Luckily, Amazon is offering over 20% off this exclusive edition that includes the Classic Guardians of the Galaxy Character Pack.View Deal

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham | Amazon DLC exclusive | Xbox One: £17.49 £13.99 at Amazon

While a £3.50 saving isn't exactly a huge discount, it makes this Lego game under £15 - which is a good deal considering it is compatible with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. This edition also includes the Batman Beyond Pack.View Deal

LEGO Marvel Avengers | Amazon DLC exclusive | PS4:

£17.49 £13.99 at Amazon

Everyone loves the Avengers, and they're even better when they come at a discount. Amazon is offering a 20% savings on this exclusive edition of the Lego Marvel Avengers which includes the Thunderbolts Character Pack.View Deal

Lego Marvel Super Heroes | Amazon DLC exclusive | PS4: £18.99 £14.19 at Amazon

Again, you're only saving a few quid on Lego Marvel Super Heroes for PS4, but this edition is exclusive to Amazon and includes the Asgard Character Pack. View Deal

As these versions of Lego games are Amazon exclusives, you won't be able to find them anywhere else. But if this isn't enough of a discount for you, you could always hold out until Black Friday to see if they come down in price even further.

We'll be keeping all these pages regularly updates throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, so keep them bookmarked for a bargain!

For those not in the Uk, you can check out the best prices for Lego games in your region below:

