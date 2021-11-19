Early Amazon Black Friday SSD deals just made upgrading your PC super-cheap

Upgrading your PC in 2021 has sucked, quite frankly, due to the global chip shortage, but early Amazon Black Friday deals have dropped, and they've just taking some of the pain out of building a computer.

A whole week before Black Friday actually happens, early Amazon Black Friday deals have cut the price of a range of super-fast SSDs. Adding an SSD to your PC is one of the best upgrades you can make, as not only does it give you more space to store your files, apps and games, but modern SSDs, especially M.2 SSDs, are incredibly fast. Installing apps, games or even Windows 11, on one of these drives will make your PC load up much faster.

There are loads of Black Friday SSD deals to sift through, but we've picked the very best and highlighted them below. If you've been waiting to upgrade the storage of your PC, then now's the perfect time to get buying.

The deals directly below are at Amazon UK - if you're not in the UK, scroll to the bottom of this article to see SSD deals in your region.

Today's best Amazon Black Friday SSD deals

NVMe PCIe SSD: £216.99 Kingston NV1 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD: £216.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Save 43% - This 2TB NVMe M.2 drive from Kingston is basically half price this Black Friday. While there are faster drives on the market, the NV1 offers a decent balance between price and performance.



Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB PCIe NVMe: £439.79 Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB PCIe NVMe: £439.79 £170.49 at Amazon

Save 61% - The 970 EVO Plus 2 was on our watchlist for a reason - it's simply one of the best SSDs around. At half the usual price, this deal is not to be missed.

Samsung 980 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD: £122.99 Samsung 980 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD: £122.99 £71.99 at Amazon

Save 41% - It's not quite the Samsung 980 Pro, but there's still a lot to like about the base 980 model - namely, the price. This drive strikes a great balance between performance and affordability.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: £192.79 Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: £192.79 £124.99 at Amazon

Save 35% - The Samsung 980 Pro is simply the crème de la crème. This M.2 drive is among the fastest we've ever tested, and at this price is not to be passed up.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: £369.99 Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: £369.99 £232.99 at Amazon

Save 37% - The Samsung 980 Pro is simply among the fastest SSDs around, offering up to 7,000MB/s read speeds, this will load up games and apps in seconds, and can also fit inside a PS5 console.

These are all brilliant SSDs, and installing them in the M.2 socket of your PC's motherboard will give you extremely quick storage that's ideal for running an operating system or storing games and apps on.

Make sure you check the specs to ensure your motherboard supports them. Some, like the Samsung 980 Pro, can also be used in the PS5 games console, though you may need to buy an additional heatsink as well.

More SSD deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the best SSDs from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals