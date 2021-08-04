Double your data with these O2 Samsung S20 FE, iPhone 12 mini and 11 deals

Whether you're looking to stream Netflix on the go, hotspot your laptop on a train or be able to download big files away from your Wi-Fi, getting a big data plan with your phone is a good idea for most and that's where this promotion comes in.
Affordable Mobiles is offering double the data across a host of iPhone deals and Samsung phones. These include iPhone 12 mini deals, the iPhone 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
All available on O2, these are some of the best prices around for the network right now. All of them are free upfront and offer either 200GB of data or 80GB if you go for the Samsung device.
These deals do end this Thursday (August 5) though so you'll need to act fast if you're interested.
These phone deals in full:
iPhone 12 mini: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | FREE upfront |
100GB 200GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm
Cheaper and a more comfortable size compared to the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini is another great choice. With the data cap boost, you'll get 200GB of data. While this isn't the strongest iPhone 12 mini deal on the market, it does lead the way for O2.
View Deal
iPhone 11: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | FREE upfront|
100GB 200GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm
If you like the pricing of the iPhone 12 mini above but want a larger handset, this iPhone 11 could be a great alternative. Like the other deals, it offers 200GB of data and nothing upfront. You'll then be paying £35 a month for it.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | FREE upfront|
40GB 80GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm
The cheapest of the lot comes from Samsung with the Galaxy S20 FE. Here you'll only pay £28 a month and with the boosted data cap, you'll receive 80GB of data which, for most people, will prove to be a very comfortable amount of data.
View Deal
Who is Affordable Mobiles?
Affordable Mobiles is a UK phone retailer with a good record. In fact, on TrustPilot, it has received 4.5 stars from 16,000+ reviews.
It frequently has some of the cheapest prices on the market and offers deals on all four of the main networks - EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.
It offers next day delivery carried out by DPD, offers price match requests and plenty of other great features.
