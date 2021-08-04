Double your data with these O2 Samsung S20 FE, iPhone 12 mini and 11 deals

Whether you're looking to stream Netflix on the go, hotspot your laptop on a train or be able to download big files away from your Wi-Fi, getting a big data plan with your phone is a good idea for most and that's where this promotion comes in.

Affordable Mobiles is offering double the data across a host of iPhone deals and Samsung phones. These include iPhone 12 mini deals, the iPhone 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

All available on O2, these are some of the best prices around for the network right now. All of them are free upfront and offer either 200GB of data or 80GB if you go for the Samsung device.

These deals do end this Thursday (August 5) though so you'll need to act fast if you're interested.

These phone deals in full:

Who is Affordable Mobiles?

Affordable Mobiles is a UK phone retailer with a good record. In fact, on TrustPilot, it has received 4.5 stars from 16,000+ reviews.

It frequently has some of the cheapest prices on the market and offers deals on all four of the main networks - EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.

It offers next day delivery carried out by DPD, offers price match requests and plenty of other great features.