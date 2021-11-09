Don’t miss this Amazon Black Friday deal that cuts 50% off the Tado Wired Smart Thermostat V3+

Incredible early Black Friday deals are steadily arriving on Amazon, such as this amazing 50% discount on the Tado Wired Smart Thermostat V3+.

The Tado Smart Thermostat is easy-to-use with a minimalist white design and zonal temperature control that’s used in conjunction with its additional radiator smart valves.

Also, it’s currently one of the few smart thermostats that work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Homekit. This thermostat is normally priced at £199.99, but Amazon has slashed the price by 50% to £99.90.

It’s important to note that professional installation for the Tado is not included in the price. From Amazon, it’ll cost an extra £120 for professional installation.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region

Cheapest Tado Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ deal

Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+: £199.99 Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+: £199.99 £99.90 at Amazon

With its multiple functionalities, this thermostat will save energy in your home, which is why it’s one of the best on the market. So don’t miss out on this incredible 50% discount on Amazon.

This thermostat is excellent and regularly features on our best smart thermostat buying guide. We loved that we didn’t have to sacrifice any heat to save energy with the Tado. Also, we were impressed by the radiator valves and Tado’s integration with services like Alexa, though the Tado app could be easier to use.

The Tado is currently the best-selling thermostat on Amazon and the 50% deal will end this weekend, so do be quick to grab this deal!

