Don't miss these huge savings on Black Friday TV deals at Currys right now

After a new TV in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales? Currys may be your best bet. The UK retailer has a huge variety of televisions on offer, from budget small TVs to massive 8K or OLED models – and it means you're likely to find something in your budget on its site.

On the cheaper end, you can find a JVC Full HD TV for just £219 after a £100 price cut – not quite 4K resolution, but certainly good value for a cheap second screen.

If you're after something more capable, the Sony Bravia A8 OLED has seen £400 cut from its RRP, leaving it at the far more affordable price of £1,299 – and there are plenty of good deals in the middle too.

For the best Black Friday TV deals at Currys right now, read on below.

JVC LT-43C700 43-inch smart FHD LED TV: £319.99 £219 at Currys

Looking for a cheap TV? This JVC isn't 4K like some of the TVs on our list, but thanks to a whole £100 off from Currys, it's absolutely fantastic value. With JVC's Smart Platform tech you'll be all set for Netflix, iPlayer, Prime Video and other leading services, plus compatibility with all Alexa smart speakers.

Philips 58-inch 4K HDR TV: £499 £379 at Currys

After a cheap set that's just got cheaper? The Philips 58PUS7555 packs in 4K resolution, HDR, and even Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Note there's no Ambilight, but with a £120 discount does that really matter?View Deal

Samsung QE55Q85T 4K TV: £1299 £999 at Currys

This £300 discount on Samsung's QLED means it's now a great buy for anyone who needs a premium 55-inch for under £1,000. It produces a fantastic 4K HDR image, offers impressive upscaling and also offers HDR10+ to help dynamically tweak its HDR picture. View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch HZ980 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,149 at Currys

This entry-level 55-inch OLED TV from Panasonic is now very close to affordable, after a £550 price cut from its RRP. Motion smoothing has taken a hit to drop the price, and you won't get the swivel stand of the HZ1000, but expect the same picture and audio quality of a pricier Panasonic set.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch A8 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,299 at Currys

Want a real discount? You can get £400 off this Sony OLED TV at a 55-inch size, with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, a state-of-art X1 Ultimate processor, and an Acoustic Surface Audio design that literally vibrates the screen to emit sound.

Samsung TU8000 82-inch UHD HDR 4K smart TV: £1,599 £1,399 at Currys

If you're going big, and we mean big, then don't miss this £200 off sale at Currys on this humungous 82-inch Samsung TU8000. While it's not QLED, this 2020 UHD TV still manages to pack in all that bleeding-edge tech Samsung is known for - an incredible 4K processor, HDR10+, and all the smart assistant support you could ever need.

LG CX OLED 55-inch TV: £1,799 £1,299 at Currys

The CX OLED is this year's flagship LG TV, with an a9 Gen 3 processor powering an exceptional OLED picture. Throw in Dolby Vision HDR, the webOS smart TV platform, and a sleek stand / speaker design, and you've got yourself a capable home cinema centerpiece.

LG CX OLED 77-inch TV: £3,499 at Currys

Step up to a 77-inch size on the CX OLED, for a massive screen to really do that OLED panel quality justice. Enjoy deep blacks, infinite contrast, and low input lag for next-gen gaming at its best.

Samsung Q700T 55-inch 8K TV: £1,999 £1,499 at Currys

This entry-level 8K TV from Samsung has got a whopping 25% discount for a £500 saving. 8K resolution might not have as big an impact at 55 inches, but there's no denying the premium kit on offer here.View Deal

With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, we're beginning to see some really great deals, and many of them are landing at Currys. There are a few examples where competing retailers offer slightly cheaper deals on certain sets – as with the £399 pricing at Amazon for Samsung The Frame TV – but the breadth of choice at Currys means you won't be without a comparatively decent deal.

If you're not in the UK, though, we've listed some of the best TV deals where you are below.

