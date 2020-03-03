Disney Plus UK is coming to Sky Q at launch and Now TV at a later date

Disney Plus UK will be available for Sky Q from launch on March 24, with Now TV integration to come in the near future. The deal was first reported in newspapers back in January, but now Sky and Disney have made it official with a multi-year partnership. This means Sky Q subscribers will be able to stream Disney Plus content like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars alongside their other Sky movies and shows.

Disney Plus is available separately for £5.99 per month, or, right now, £49.99 when you buy before launch. The difference with Sky Q is it'll bundle Disney Plus as part of customers' existing subscription package – similarly to how Sky Q users can access Netflix content right now.

Naturally, you'll have to add Disney Plus to your Sky bill in order to access the content. It won't be part of the service's existing Sky Ultimate On-Demand service. Disney's Kevin Mayer says the partnership "will deliver exceptional reach at launch."

Disney Plus UK will be available to purchase on Now TV, meanwhile, "in the coming months". No more specific timeframe was offered on that.

Sky Q and Disney Plus is a good fit

The deal between Disney and Sky doesn't just cover the new streaming service, however – Sky Cinema will also be the home of movies from the Disney-owned 20th Century Fox for the time being, with films like Le Mans '66 (better known as Ford Vs Ferrari) and Terminator: Dark Fate coming to the service.

This deal just gives consumers another way to enjoy Disney Plus content on a single platform. That's handy for existing Sky Q users.