D-Link’s new smart plug brings Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control

Renowned router and smart home manufacturer D-Link has announced a new smart plug socket that features voice control with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

The smart home is a rapidly evolving thing, and while there are now millions of smart speakers filling our homes, voice assistants are still used primarily to set timers and ask the weather.

Well, there’s no need to limit your voice interactions to just these basic requests. With a smart plug you can make even your stupidest home devices ‘smart’.

Hey Google, can you feel the power?

What this means is that if you’ve got that one lamp that forces you to fold yourself into origami shapes just to reach the switch, you can now turn it on and off using just your voice.

Like D-Link’s previous smart plug offering you can also use the mydlink app if you’d rather not be that person hollering at their plug sockets. D-Link has used the launch of the DSP-W115 Smart Plug to launch an updated mydlink app with a ‘One Tap’ feature that allows you to control several devices with a single tap.

If you’re a fan of IFTTT, you can set the new D-Link plug to work with motion from a smart camera, so you start to get true home automation.

The plug is available to preorder on Amazon at £29.99 right now. We’ll be getting one in to review to let you know how it stacks up against the other voice assistant-controlled plugs soon.