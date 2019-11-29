Currys has great Switch deals on games, including Pokemon Shield for £36.99

There's not much in the way of fantastic Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this year, but Currys has slashed the prices of a bunch of top Switch games that helps to ease the pain.

Usually you wouldn't be able to pick up a new Switch game for less than £40, but Currys' Black Friday sale has seen the likes of the newly released Pokémon Shield And Luigi's Mansion 3 dropping to just £36.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Pokemon Shield prices in your region.)

We've collected our top picks below for you to check out. Act fast, as they may not be in stock for long.

Pokémon Shield | Nintendo Switch | £36.99 at Currys

Released just two weeks ago and selling for over £40 as standard, make a great saving on the newest Pokémon game for Nintendo Switch. Sword has already sold out at Currys, so act fast. View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3 | Nintendo Switch | £36.99 at Currys

Luigi's Mansion 3 only released at the end of October, so picking up the Switch spooktacular for less than £40 is an absolute bargain.View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | Nintendo Switch | £36.99 at Currys

Save £13 on the newly released Link's Awakening - one of our favourite Switch games of all time. It's unlikely you'll see the game cheaper this Black Friday.View Deal

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe | Nintendo Switch | £36.99 at Currys

This isn't quite as revered as the other Switch games on offer at Currys but New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is still great and, at just £36.99, it's a pretty good bargain too.View Deal

Not in the UK? Here are the best prices for Pokemon Shield in your region: