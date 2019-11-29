Currys has cut the price of loads of Philips 4K TVs for Black Friday – and they all have Ambilight

Black Friday has finally arrived, and with it has come a flood of fresh Black Friday TV deals to tempt you – and this is one of the best new deals to come through.

Currys is running a number of sales promotions across Philips Ambilight TVs, cutting hundreds of pounds off the RRP at the UK retailer. Not in the UK? Check out some other deals at the bottom of this article.

All the sets below have 4K HDR panels, and come with three-sided Ambilight – a technology unique to Philips TVs that display ambient colors around the television when in use, upping the atmosphere whether you're bingeing Netflix shows, gaming through the night, or just enjoying the light show.

Best Philips TV deals at Currys

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,199 £749 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 65-inch display from Philips comes with 4K resolution, atmospheric Ambilight, and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 50-inch 4K Smart TV: £799 £449 at Currys

Is 50 inches the right size for you? Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 55-inch 4K Smart TV: £799 £449 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs – in all its 55-inch glory.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 75-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,499 £899 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 75-inch display from Philips has seen a whopping £600 price cut for Black Friday at Currys. With 4K resolution, broad HDR support, Ambilight, and FreeView Play, this is a brilliant buy.View Deal

Currys' discounts on Philips sets were pretty tame up until now, with only the odd £50 or £100 discount. These deals above showcase Black Friday at its best, with massive savings that really throw some quality televisions into a whole other price bracket. If you've been angling after a new television, but don't want to settle for less, you could do a lot worse than these brilliant TV deals.

If you're not in the UK, or just missed the boat – unlucky reader – you can see some other TV prices from across the web below:

