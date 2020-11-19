Currys Black Friday coffee machine deals: save up to 68% on these coffee makers

The early Currys Black Friday deals have served up some serious bargains on headphones and smart home tech, but they've also been accompanied invigorating smell of freshly brewed latte – yes, there's a host of cut-price coffee machines, too.

Black Friday might not officially kick off until November 27, but it seems Currys has decided we need some high-quality coffee to accompany out shopping exploits, as there are already a number of huge discounts on all kinds of coffee makers. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best headphone deals near you.)

If you're not looking to spend too much, there are a couple of excellent pod machines from Krups and Bosch available for under £30. Looking for a machine that can handle ground coffee or beans too? Check out the excellent deals below on Breville and Melitta machines.

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo coffee machine £89.99 £28 at Currys

This stylish, compact pod coffee machine is currently available for just £28, an incredible 68% discount. It offers over 40 types of coffee and hot drinks, including staples like espressos and cappucinos, and is simple to use and clean.View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine £89.99 £29 at Currys

Another great value pod machine that's ideal for small kitchens, the Tassimo can serve up a huge variety of 70 different drinks, from coffee (including lattes, Americanos, cappucinos and flat whites) to hot chocolate. It's easy to clean is currently 68% off in this great deal. View Deal

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Plus £179 £79 at Currys

Possibly the best coffee machine deal here, the Vertuo Plus is a small, easy-to-use pod machine that creates very tasty coffee and supports up to five different cup sizes. This 56% price slash brings it down to its lowest ever price.View Deal

Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine £299 £149 at Currys

Looking for a bit more flexibility from your coffee maker? This one takes ground coffee as well as pods. As the name suggests, it does all this at the touch of a button, and includes a milk frother too for a rich, foamy brew. It's currently superb value in this half price deal.View Deal

Breville VCF125 Mini Barista £299 £199 at Currys

Get £100 off this superb ground coffee machine, which produces coffee shop-quality brews with minimum fuss. It controls the water temperature for you, has its own cleaning programme and brings a 15-bar pump for a top-quality latte, flat white or cappucino.View Deal

Melitta Caffeo Solo £249 £219 at Currys

Our favourite bean-to-cup machine is perfect for a high-quality caffeine fix and specializes in milk-based coffees, like cappucinos and lattes. It's fully automatic, but also offers plenty of customization for perfecting your brew. You can currently get it with a £30 discount.View Deal

One of the best deals is for our number one coffee maker, the Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Plus. That machine is currently 56% off, bringing its price down from £179 to to only £79, which is superb value for such a small, sleek system.

In our tests we found the Vertuo Plus to be "convenient and easy to use", while producing "great-tasting coffees of all types and sizes". The slight downside of pod systems is recycling the pods, but if you're okay with taking them to a CollectPlus store or straight to a Nespresso boutique, it's a great-value system that needn't be bad for the environment.

Given the Currys Black Friday deals this year, though, it could well be time to upgrade to an even more advanced machine. The impressive Breville VCF125 Mini Barista looks like a serious bargain at only £199 (which is a £100 discount), while out favourite bean-to-cup machine, the Melitta Caffeo Solo, is down to only £219.

In our review of the latter, we described it as "an automatic bean-to-cup machine with customisable settings that gives you the best of both worlds and cafe-worthy creations every time".

Looking for more deals beyond the coffee machines? You can also check out our full round-up of the best offers so far in our Currys Black Friday deals guide.

