Purported iPhone 5 case suggests big redesign

Have these cases just revealed the iPhone 5 design?

The race to uncover the new iPhone 5 took a new twist today when accessories manufacturer Case-Mate posted a gallery of new cases promising a radical new form factor

The cases suggest that the hotly-anticipated new iPhone device will boast a curved aluminium back, very similar to the iPad 2's design.

The gallery featuring the cases has now been taken down and replaced by a holding page.

Pinch of salt

While it's interested to see more impressions of what the fifth generation iPhone 5 could look like, it's important not to get too carried away.

iPhone case manufacturers have been successful in predicting designs before now (through illegal means, we might add), so it's not out of the realms of possibility that Case-Mate has the inside scoop.

However, stories continue to emerge asserting with the same conviction that the next iPhone will or will not undergo any design overhaul.

Just today, reports of emerged that the iPhone 5 will have an "elongated home button", which is a new one on us.

Without making any accusations, it also seems fair to assume that the publication of this story has seen Case-Mate enjoy higher than usual traffic than on a regular business day. Just saying.

We've also got a handy iPhone 5 video detailing the latest rumours on release date, spec and more - so check if out for a quick fix of next-gen Apple fun:

