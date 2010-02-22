Couple marry at Apple Store in New York

New York couple marry at Apple Store, having met each other while buying iPhones

An Apple 'obsessed' American couple were married at the company's New York store on Valentine's Day.

Josh and Ting Li are self-described 'obsessive' Apple fans and are the first to marry inside an Apple Store.

They actually met at the same store while shopping for an iPhone.

The priest was dressed as Steve Jobs, sporting a cheap black turtleneck, and the couple read out their vows from their iPhones. The wedding rings were tied to a ribbon wrapped around a first gen iPod.

The dots will connect

The vows included the following passage read out from the pretend Apple CEO: "You have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down."

An Apple Store employee tweeted about the unauthorised wedding, thus alerting the world's tech press!

"We got to know each other because Ting was looking to buy an iPod…and I managed to strike up a conversation that way," the blushing bridegroom, dressed in a suit and a pink tie, told Entertainment Weekly.

"I used to joke that the Apple Store is my church because I am not religious, and I loved everything Apple."

You can see a video of the wedding that has been posted on YouTube.

