Carphone Warehouse's Easter Sale offers bargain iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 5 deals

Carphone Warehouse is launching into the Easter weekend with a host of excellent mobile phone deals. Whether you're an Android or Apple user, there are some worthwhile deals to be had.
The standout offers here fall on Google Pixel 5 deals and the more affordable Google Pixel 4a. Both of these devices can be bought on the Vodafone network, securing some large data plans at suprisingly low costs.
And for those after iPhone deals, there is a half price promotion that spans iPhone 12 deals, the iPhone 11, SE and more. This is on iD Mobile tariffs but can secure you some of the cheapest options around.
You can head straight to Carphone Warehouse to see all of these offers in one place or, for the best of the best, consult our highlights below.
Carphone Warehouse's Easter sale in full:
Google Pixel 5: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £59 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
This contract drops the upfront costs slightly while boosting the monthly bills, resulting in an increased data cap. Here you're paying £59 upfront and £26 a month while securing a 30GB of data cap. This will be perfect if you find yourself streaming on the go a lot or powering through data.View Deal
Google Pixel 4a 128GB: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | 24 months | £49 upfront | 2GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £17 per month
Want to keep your monthly costs down and don't need all that much data to get you from month-to-month? This plan is definitely the one for you, bagging you the Pixel 4a with its lovely 5.8-inch AMOLED display and dual 12.2MP rear camera set-up. Pay £49 upfront and a small £17 rate every month for your Google Pixal 4a handset on a Vodafone tariff.View Deal
Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | 24 months | £29 upfront | 18GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month
Benefit from the fastest and most reliable mobile connections with this 5G-ready Pixel 4a model, under £30 as an initial down payment and only £23 a month. You'll also get a healthy dose of data at 18GB a month that can more than hack that 5G usage.View Deal
iPhone 12: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £29.99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £20.49 for 3 months then £40.99 a month
There is two things that make this iPhone 12 deal stand out. Firstly, for the first 3 months you'll only pay £20.49 a month and while that cost jumps up to £40.99 a month after that period, it is still a very affordable price. Secondly, for that cost, you're getting completely unlimited data, calls and texts - a package that would normally be much more expensive.
View Deal
iPhone SE: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £59 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £12.49 for first 3 months, then £24.99 a month
This is going to be great for those looking for an iPhone on a budget. The first 3 months at £12.49 each month is an incredible price to be paying and even the full price of £24.99 is pretty excellent. For that price you get 50GB of data - plenty for most people's monthly data needs.
View Deal
iPhone 11: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £59 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £17.99 for first 3 months, then £35.99 a month
This iPhone 11 deal is absolutely brilliant and pretty much the best on the market right now. The half price bills will cost you only £17.99 a month and even at full price it is only £35.99. That price secures you a completely unlimited data package which, like the iPhone 12 deal above, is often very expensive.
View Deal
Who is Carphone Warehouse?
Carphone Warehouse is easily one of the best-known retailers in the UK and although it no longer has its high street stores, it has committed to its online services.
Looking past the cheap prices the brand is offering above, there are a number of factors that help Carphone stand out. It offers up to £400 when you trade in for new phones, free next day delivery and more. And if you're unsure how to change your new number of set up your new device, Carphone will help you out there too.
- See the competition with our Samsung phone deals and Huawei Phone deals guides