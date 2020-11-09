Can't afford OLED? This 70-inch LG 4K TV may be your best bet this Black Friday

LG's mid-spec 4K TV, the UN70, is seeing a healthy discount at Currys across a number of TV sizes – and it might just be your best bet for getting a big TV at an acceptable price this Black Friday.

The 70-inch UN70 is now retailing for just £649 – a full £150 less than its previous RRP. Other sizes are seeing smaller discounts, with a £70 price cut at both a 50-inch and 55-inch size, but it's the 70-inch where you're really going to get your money's worth.

You won't get the knockout picture performance of one of LG's OLED TVs, but LG has good form when it comes to lower-spec TVs as well – and there's no denying that the prices here are tempting. You're getting standard HDR, as well as support for HLG (hybrid log gamma) broadcasts. Three HDMI ports ensure you'll be able to plug in a variety of games consoles and 4K Blu-ray players too.

Keep in mind that it's a 50Hz panel, so you won't get the 4K/60Hz playback possible on some current-gen consoles – and definitely not the 4K/120Hz possibly on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

But if you're looking to make the jump to 4K, or ramp up your screen size without spending a fortune, then the LG UN70 may be the way to go.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

LG 70-inch 4K TV: £799 £649 at Currys

This mid-spec 4K TV packs in 4K resolution, HDR, and three HDMI ports. You're making do with a 50Hz panel, so don't expect any high frame rates for gaming, but the LG UN70 should offer a capable all-round experience.

LG 55-inch 4K TV: £499 £429 at Currys

For a more standard size, this 55-inch 4K TV comes in at a far more affordable £429, down £70 from its original RRP.

LG 50-inch 4K TV: £499 £429 at Currys

To shave off a few inches of screen – and, crucially, shave off a few pennies – this 50-inch model drops to just £379, with a similar £70 discount as the model above.

LG BX OLED 55-inch TV: £1,299 £1,099 at Currys

Not sold on LCD? For a real upgrade, consider this also-discounted LG OLED at Currys, which has seen a £200 discount off its RRP. The BX has a lower-spec processor than the CX OLED, but still packs in a gorgeous OLED panel and Dolby Vision HDR.

Black Friday deals are now well underway, with big discounts and promotions appearing across a number of retailers. LG seems especially keen to get in on the action early, with staggered price cuts on the popular LG CX OLED, and a Currys promotion offering one in every 20 LG OLED TV buyer a half-price refund.

That said, the discounts are only set to get bigger throughout the month of November, so if you're not sold on this discounted LCD TV, this won't be your last chance to nab a great Black Friday TV deal.

