Nikon steals the show at TIPA awards

Nikon executives will no doubt be feeling jolly pleased with themselves after Nikon came top in two of the most prestigious categories at the annual Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) awards.

Topping the ‘Best DSLR – Expert’ category was Nikon’s flagship, full-frame D3 model. The judges deemed that the camera was a “milestone” for Nikon that offers “incredible” low-light performance – even at when used at ISO 6400. The judges also praised its nine-frames-per second.

Nikon also scooped top prize in the ‘Best DSLR – Professional’ category, with its D300 model. Noting its “solid design, excellent handing and robust build quality” the judges went on to praise the “fast, responsive autofocus system” and “stunning results” it is capable of producing.

Best advanced DSLR

Despite seeing their nearest rival take top honours it wasn’t all bad news for Canon as their recently launched EOS 450D (known as the ‘Rebel XSi’ in some markets) claimed top honours in the lucrative ‘Best DSLR – Advanced’ category, no doubt at the expense of Nikon’s recently released D60 model.

Sony can also be pleased with the good showing by their Alpha range with their Alpha 200 winning ‘Best DSLR – Entry-level’.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Samsung, Panasonic and Fuji in the ‘Ultra-compact’, ‘Compact’ and ‘Superzoom’ categories respectively.

For more details on this year's big winners have a look at TechRadar's in-depth reviews by clicking on the links above.