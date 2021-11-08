Buy two Echo Dots for the price of one with Amazon’s early Black Friday deals

Early Amazon Black Friday deals have started to arrive with amazing deals on its most popular devices, like this incredible two-for-one deal on the 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot – even though Black Friday 2021 itself is still a few weeks away.

The Amazon Echo Dot has become a revolutionary device, bringing smart home functionalities into millions of homes. The 3rd gen Echo Dot improved on the 2nd gen model, bringing better speakers for a richer and louder sound, plus a stylish fabric design. For two 3rd gen Echo Dots this would usually set you back £75.96, but now with this amazing two for one deal you’ll only be paying £37.98 for two devices.

It's important to note that to get this discount you’ll need to input the coupon code ECHODOT2FOR1 at the Amazon basket checkout.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Cheapest Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) deal

£37.98 Two-for-one deal at Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa: £37.98 Two-for-one deal at Amazon

Don’t miss out on this two-for-one deal on the 3rd gen Echo Dot. It has a refined look due to its fabric finish and comes with a large speaker that’s 70% louder than the previous model. It can also be connected wirelessly to external speakers via Bluetooth. Use the coupon code ECHODOT2FOR1 at the checkout to get this deal.

The Echo Dot is a must-have device to turn your household into a smart home, thanks to its various functionalities. You can call other Echo devices via the Alexa App, or use voice control on your Echo Dot to turn on lights, lock your doors or even adjust smart thermostats. And with this two-for-one deal, you’ll have a great starting package to transform your house into a smart home.

