BT's fantastic fibre broadband deal with £100 Mastercard ends tomorrow

BT has upped its game of late, offering some of the best broadband deals on the market, especially when it comes to fibre. And of all of its packages, its Fibre 2 plan is the one we're most excited about.

BT has slashed the price of this plan, bringing the costs down to just £29.99 a month for speeds averaging 67Mb (down from £31.99). That's a great price considering the faster speeds on-board, perfect for bigger households with multiple streams going on at once and people working from home.

On top of those speeds and the lowered pricing, BT is also throwing in a £100 Mastercard - one of the best-value incentives across all the fibre broadband deals available.

Here's the catch...of sorts. You'll need to get in and order this deal by tomorrow with the end date set as October 15. You can find out more below.

BT broadband deals: see this offer in full

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £31.99 £29.99/pm + £100 Reward Card

The BT Fibre 2 plan has a lot of great factors. It offers speeds averaging 67Mb for just £29.99 a month - down from £31.99. While that alone makes this a great offer, it does get better. BT is also throwing in a £100 Mastercard, effectively bringing your costs down to just £25.82 a month.



Deal ends on October 15

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Read more:

4G home broadband: compare a more flexible internet option

Amazon Prime Day: get ready for the big saving event

Fibre broadband deals: see how BT's speedy internet compares

The best broadband deals: