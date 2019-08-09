BT's broadband deals now offer fast fibre speeds and vouchers worth up to £130

When it comes to investing in your fibre internet, you're overwhelmed with choice. Big name ISPs and lesser-known affordable competitors are battling for your hard-earned cash. But attempting to break through all this noise, BT is offering tasty voucher incentives worth up to £130.

You might be thinking - that's all good and all but I would rather just get a solid internet package and not be swayed by incentives - luckily BT offers both. Put the vouchers to the side and BT is still offering fast fibre speeds, speed guarantees and a no price rise guarantee.

Top those features with the two vouchers on offer - a BT Reward card and a M&S voucher - and BT is looking like one of the best options around for your broadband deal right now.

You can see our picks for the best BT broadband deals down below. Or, consult our guide to the best broadband deals to see all of the other options currently available.

Too expensive? Compare all of the cheap broadband deals available right now

BT's fibre broadband deals

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £60 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

While BT is consistently one of the best broadband providers out there, it can be quite expensive. With these pre-paid Mastercards, that price becomes slightly more manageable. After you apply the reward card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £28.65 - not a bad price for speeds averaging 50Mb.



Deal ends on August 15 View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £80 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also, bigger price. For £39.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to around £35.54 a month after the £80 reward card.



Deal ends on August 15View Deal

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £60 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport, a £60 Mastercard and a £50 M&S voucher. You can get all of this for £41.99 a month. The only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee - a worthwhile price for this many features.



Deal ends on August 15View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Today's best BT broadband deals