Should you go for BT's Black Friday broadband deal or something else this year?

As still one of the best known tech companies in the UK, you can bet your bottom dollar pound that BT will always produce some interesting offers around Black Friday. This year is no exception, with phones, AirPods, SIM only deals with a juicy free gift and, crucially, broadband deals all included.

In respect to the latter, they're not half bad. As ever, BT's best value offer is its Superfast Fibre plan that offers eye-catching 50Mb average speeds, unlimited weekend landline calls and free activation for only £28.99 per month.

In fact, BT has gone and improved this package further by upping the value of its ever-present Reward Card. That is, a pre-paid Mastercard you can spend on pretty much whatever you please in-store or online. It's now worth a juicy £120, which you can either consider a handy sum of cash as Christmas approaches or an amount to effectively reduce the monthly payments down to less than £25 a month. And its broadband and TV deals that now throw in half-price BT Sport and 6 months free Amazon Prime Video are also tempting.

But before you go ahead and sign up to BT quite yet, just take a moment to consider whether you can get better value elsewhere. Like with any other tech item or service, Black Friday has become a happy hunting ground for people in the UK trying to save on internet bills, too. So keep reading to learn more about BT's best broadband deal and then scroll even further still to see the best of the rest.

BT's brand new broadband deal in full:

The UK's other best Black Friday broadband deals

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 17Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £13.99 per month

£13.99 per month is an unheard of price for (technically) fibre broadband. Yes, it only 17Mb average download speeds but you won't find broadband any cheaper than this right now - if you don't believe us check our broadband deals guide.

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95 per month

TalkTalk has definitely been a broadband provider to watch out for this Black Friday - it keeps dropping its prices! If you love to stream, or you live in a busy household this is the perfect package for you as it brings you average download speeds of 67Mb. Not only is this a great value for price but you know it won't go up at all for the next 18 months, either.

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 per month (£22 for Vodafone customers) | FREE Google Nest Hub Max

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now but now has a free speaker/smart assistant/screen (worth £219) - this is certainly an attractive broadband option. Or if you want faster download speeds (maybe you may live in a busy household or love 4K streaming) for just an extra £4 a month you could get the Superfast 2 Broadband.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

