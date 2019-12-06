BT's big reward Black Friday broadband deals end very soon

BT's big Black Friday gambit was to throw a bunch of cash back at you if you signed up for one of its broadband deals. As far as promotions go, you certainly can't argue with that kind of widespread appeal.

And this was no mean sum either. Sign up for BT's best value broadband deal (in our view, at least) and the ISP promises to send you a pre-paid Mastercard worth a very meaty £120 to spend on pretty much whatever you want, wherever you want.

The home internet package in question is the BT Superfast Fibre plan, which features rapid 50Mb average fibre speeds, unlimited weekend landline calls and free activation. And all that for only £28.99 per month.

And another thing we like about this promotion is its durability - pretty much every other provider out there has now expired their Black Friday broadband deals. That leaves BT to stand above them all until its own offer finishes on Saturday night.

BT's Black Friday broadband deal in full:

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

