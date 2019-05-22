BT's awesome freebie-fuelled fibre broadband deal ends on Thursday

If your broadband contract is coming to an end and you need to get it sorted (what a bore!) then BT Broadband has got something very interesting up its sleeve for you. The provider has really made a habit of including some high-end freebies with its fibre broadband deals, and those currently available may just be the very pinnacle.

You'll need to be quick, but if you sign up for either of BT's Superfast fibre 1 or Superfast fibre 2 packages by midnight this Thursday, you'll get not just the pre-paid Mastercard we've come to expect, but also the choice of a free gift up to the value of £149.

You get to choose between, this trio of techie treats:

Amazon Echo smart speaker

Hive Smart Lights

JBL Bar Studio soundbar

While these offers are available with a number of BT broadband deals, we've listed the key options down below. If you find that none of these packages quite fulfil what you need with your internet, check out our guide to the best broadband deals on the market.

BT's new fibre broadband deals + free gift:

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £40 reward card + FREE gift

With BT's cheapest fibre broadband package, Superfast fibre, you get average speeds of 50Mb, a £40 pre-paid Mastercard and most importantly, the free gift. That's a choice between an Amazon Echo, JBL Bar Studio or Hive Smart Lights pack.

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £70 reward card + FREE gift

Upping the speeds to 67Mb, this package is seriously fast. Making it even more enticing is the £70 Mastercard and your choice of one of the three gifts. You can get all of that for just £39.99 or an effective cost of roughly £36.10 a month after the Mastercard.

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £39.99pm + £40 reward card + FREE gift

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport, a £40 Mastercard and topping it all off, the free gift. You can get all of this for just £39.99 a month, the only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee, a worthwhile price for this many features.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.