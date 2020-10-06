BT is offering an £80 Mastercard with this excellent value fibre broadband deal

BT is no stranger to a good discount on its broadband deals, often bringing costs down or throwing in a good incentive and its latest offer is no exception.

On BT's Fibre 1 plan, the price has been brought down to just £27.99 a month. While not the cheapest of fibre broadband deals, it is one of the best value for the average speeds BT offers of 50Mb.

On top of that, BT will throw in an £80 Mastercard with this deal. When you take into the value of that incentive, you're effectively paying £24.65 a month for this offer.

If the speeds here feel a bit too slow, BT also offers a faster package with speeds averaging 67Mb. It will cost you an increased £31.99 a month but will be worth the investment for those in bigger households.

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £27.99/pm + £80 Reward Card

BT's Fibre 1 plan is one of the best broadband deals on the market right now. It offers speeds averaging 50Mb for just £27.99 a month and BT even throws in a £80 Mastercard. That effectively brings the costs you're paying down to just £24.65 a month - a price matching many of the cheaper brands.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

