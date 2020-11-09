BT is blowing all other broadband deals out of the water with £120 cash incentives

We've now entered November - the month of Black Friday - and, while the big sales event doesn't kick in until the end of the month, BT seems to be celebrating early with two market-leading broadband deals.

While BT is normally one of the pricier providers, relying on its features to boost value, its latest fibre broadband deals have gone all in to take on cheaper providers.

BT Fibre 1, the cheaper of these two deals, has been brought down in price to just £26.99 a month. While that is already a highly competitive price, especially with the speeds averaging 50Mb, BT is also throwing in a £100 Mastercard on top.

That pushes BT right to the top with the best offer on the market right now. And if you need to up your speeds further, BT's Fibre 2 option has also been discounted, now costing just £29.99 a month.

For that price you're getting speeds averaging 67Mb and like the above offer, BT will throw in a Mastercard, this time worth £120. Whichever of the two offers appeals to you, these are the best pre-Black Friday broadband deals available right now.

BT broadband deals: see this offer in full

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £26.99/pm + £100 Reward Card

This is the best price we've seen from BT in quite a while. Not only are you only having to pay £26.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb, but BT is also throwing in a £100 Mastercard on top for added value. Take that into account and you're effectively paying just £22.82 each month. This will be a perfect plan for anyone trying to stream in HD, do some light gaming, or for a small household. If you're in a bigger household with a lot going on, consider the below instead.

View Deal

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £29.99/pm + £120 Reward Card

If the above speeds are slightly slower than what you feel like you'll need, this plan boosts your average speeds to 67Mb. That will be perfect for those working from home or anyone in a big household with lots of people streaming, gaming, and more. Like the above deal, BT is also throwing in a Mastercard, this time worth £120.

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes, and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

