BT has slashed the prices of its fibre broadband deals for the first time in ages

BT has built up a pretty good system for shifting its broadband deals - freebies, gift cards and yet more freebies. It's the UK's most popular ISP but because of its slightly higher than average price tags, the plethora of free gifts felt like a necessary touch for BT to compete...until now.

Across a range of its broadband deals, including our favourite - Superfast Fibre - BT has slashed prices. Cutting broadband prices is a popular move for ISPs - Vodafone, Virgin, TalkTalk, Sky, they all do it. But that's just not generally BT's style which is why we were so surprised to see them not just cut their prices but cut them pretty significantly.

And those freebies we were talking about above, they're not gone either. On top of the price drops, BT is also offering Gift Cards (i.e. pre-paid Mastercards) of up to £100. If you take that into account you can score BT's Superfast Fibre package for an effective £23.43 a month which dare we say...makes BT an affordable fibre option now? We dare indeed!

You can see our picks for the best BT broadband deals down below. While these price cuts are great, it is worth noting they are only available on a select number of deals from BT.

BT's cut price fibre broadband deals

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £35.99 £28.99pm + £100 Gift Card

While BT is consistently one of the best broadband providers out there, it can be quite expensive. After these price cuts and the gift card, that price becomes pretty affordable. After you apply the Gift Card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £23.43 - not a bad price for speeds averaging 50Mb!

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £45.99 £38.99pm + £100 Gift Card

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, Freeview TV, BT Sport, a £100 Mastercard and a cut in the monthly price. You can get all of this for £38.99 a month. The only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee - a worthwhile price for this many features.

BT Entertainment with Superfast Fibre + BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £19.99 upfront | £48.99pm + £100 reward card

The above deal not enough TV for you? Not to worry, BT's price cuts extend to its Entertainment package. That means you now only have to pay £48.99 a month for superfast fibre speeds, BT Sport, AMC, 21 premium channels and freeview. On top of all of that, you still get BT's £100 gift card.

What are BT's Gift Cards?

The Gift Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

