BT has gone all out on this fibre broadband deal with £160 in vouchers and price cuts

Clearly BT has decided to get into the Black Friday spirit a couple of months early, offering one of the best broadband deals we've seen from them in a long time...maybe even ever.

This deal is on BT's Fibre 2 plan, costing just £29.99 a month for speeds averaging 67Mb. That's already a strong offer from BT considering it normally charges £31.99 - but where it really shines is in the added incentives.

When you buy this fibre package, you get both an £100 pre-paid Mastercard and a £60 Amazon voucher. Considering Amazon Prime Day is now almost here, that's the potential to get £160 off one of the many incredible deals we're soon to see.

While we do often see Mastercards and price drops from BT, the Amazon voucher is new and seeing all three together is simply unheard of, making it far and away one of the best fibre broadband deals you can get right now.

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £29.99/pm + £100 Reward card + £60 Amazon voucher

BT has really gone all out on this offer! It starts with speeds averaging 67Mb for just £29.99 a month. While that is already excellent considering BT normally charges £31.99, it does get a lot better. BT is also throwing in both a £60 Amazon voucher and £100 Mastercard for a whopping £160 in extra value! We haven't seen a deal this good from BT in a long time.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip-and-pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

