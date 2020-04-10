BT Broadband's Easter gift is a price cut on fibre deals - but is it your best option?

There's no doubt that BT is one of the most popular broadband deal providers in the UK. But it also tends to come out as one of the pricier ISPs, so when it announced a price cut on its best value internet plan, it felt worth celebrating...right?

Well despite hitting its lowest price on its Superfast Fibre package at £27.99, BT is still more expensive than a lot of its competition. For deals with similar or faster speeds, you can get a lower cost from the likes of Vodafone, Plusnet and TalkTalk - even Virgin Media is comparable right now.

In short, fibre broadband deals really are a buyer's market in April 2020. If you're fond of BT, then the discount will be a welcome sight. However, if you hold no allegiances, one of the below plans could be a cheaper option.

It is well worth mentioning though that getting broadband deals installed right now is somewhat of a challenge due to the country-wide lockdown. If you do not already have a phone line installed, only Virgin will be able to make the instalment unless you wait for a few months.



BT's lowest price broadband deal:

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | £9.99 delivery | £27.99pm

BT remains the most popular ISP around and, this is easily its best offer. Dropping by a pound per month, this is officially the lowest BT has ever priced this offer. You're getting speeds averaging 50Mb for £27.99 - just watch the 24 month contract commitment-phobes.

The cheapest fibre broadband deals around:

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 24 months | 63Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £22.95 per month (£20.95 for existing customers)

Vodafone's gone and pulled a market-leading broadband deal out of the bag. Pay just £22.95 a month and nothing upfront and you can get a massive 63Mb average speed - exactlly the same price as its 35Mb plan. And, if you happen to have your phone contract with Vodafone you'll only end up paying £20.95.

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.50pm

While you can get better speeds for a similar price above with Vodafone, this TalkTalk offer lands you with some of the cheapest fibre broadband bills around and you're only tied in for 18 months. There are no upfront costs and you're getting speeds averaging 38Mb for just £23.50 a month.

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £70 reward card

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £70 reward card

We bring you one of the most attractive fibre broadband deals on the market right now. You're getting free activation, free landline calls to Plusnet customers and really affordable bills. But the kicker is that £70 pre-paid Mastercard that you can spend on pretty much anything online or in store. Fantastic value!

Virgin Media Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | FREE set-up | 110+ TV channels | £29.99 per month

If you can get Virgin where you live then it's hard to look past this brilliant broadband deal. For just £29.99 per month you get...deep breath...100+Mb cable broadband, Mixit TV bundle with over 110 channels, apps for iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube, a Virgin TV TiVO box to record and pause live TV, inclusive weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobiles. Beat that, BT!

