BT broadband deals are offering lightning fast speeds, cheap bills and a cash incentive

Price, speeds and additional incentives - these are three of the main factors to consider when investing in broadband deals and, right now, BT is hitting all three with its fibre broadband deals.

After a bit of a shake up last week, BT's Fibre 1 plan lost its usual shine dropping significantly in value. Luckily, BT has brought it back to life now making it one of the top options for your home internet.

It will cost you just £28.99 a month while landing you with speeds averaging 50Mb. That alone makes it a pretty tempting offer, but BT then goes one step further offering a £70 pre-paid Mastercard on top that you can spend where you like.

For those needing something faster, BT's FIbre 2 plan looks strong right now as well. It boosts your speeds to 67Mb while only charging £31.99 a month. Like the above plan, you're getting a Mastercard - this time worth £110.

While these aren't the cheapest fibre plans on the market (that goes to Plusnet and Virgin) these are certainly some of the best broadband packages out there.

BT broadband deals: see this discount in full

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

