Broadband deals: BT and Virgin are bringing big rewards this pay day

With this month's payday now here, now is the perfect time to consider upgrading your broadband deals. And if you've carved out some time this weekend to look into it, two providers especially stand out - BT and Virgin.

Both providers are offering superfast speeds, big cash incentives and some surprisingly affordable price tags. Go for BT and you'll end up paying just £29.99 a month while receiving speeds averaging 67Mb.

On top of that, BT is also throwing in Mastercards with a value of £110. Not only is this a £2-a-month saving over this plan's normal price but also one of the highest cash incentives we've seen BT offer.

However, Virgin does have the better offer of the two. If you live in an area that can get Virgin, you can currently snap up speeds averaging 108Mb for just £24 a month. That alone is absolutely excellent, but like BT above you also get a cash incentive - a £75 Amazon voucher.

BT and Virgin's excellent fibre broadband deals:

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £29.99/pm + £110 Reward card

BT's Fibre 2 plan is one of the best offers we've seen from the provider in a while. It only costs £29.99 a month while supplying you with speeds averaging 67Mb. For the cherry on the cake, BT is also throwing in an £110 Mastercard - one of the best incentives on the market right now.

View Deal

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 Amazon voucher

If you live in an area that can get Virgin broadband, this will be the option to go for. Virgin is outdoing the competition with speeds averaging 108Mb for just £24 a month! Virgin, like BT above, then goes the extra step with a cash incentive, offering up a £75 voucher to use at Amazon. However, Virgin isn't the most widely available provider so you might not be able to get it where you are.

View Deal

Today's other best broadband deals: