Boxing day sales: John Lewis launches winter deals on 4k TVs, tablets and more

The John Lewis Boxing Day sales have come a full two days early with the retailer's yearly 'Winter Sale' boasting a whole host of discounts across a myriad of categories. Tech, home items, fashion, and even appliances are all seeing some great discounts right now, and even the odd bundle and free gift to check out for good measure. If you're looking for a one-stop guide to the John Lewis Boxing Day sales, we've put together this handy article right here with our personal highlights to score you a bargain this December.

Available online from Christmas eve, and in-store from December 27th, the John Lewis Winter Sale currently has huge discounts across a huge array of categories. It's one of the biggest Boxing Day sales nationwide and everything from TVs to laptops to vacuums are on sale today. If you're looking for something specific, we're covering each just down below in our individual categories sections.

Simply use the provided navigation links to jump straight to the category that's relevant to you, or, alternatively, see our highlights at the very top of the page for a broad strokes overview of the best John Lewis Boxing Day sales today.

If you're looking for information pertaining to delivery, or in-store deals and safety, we've also included the latest news from John Lewis at the bottom of the page in a frequently asked questions section. You'll also find links to a store index where you can specifically check your local store's opening times and availability - though of course, we'll be focusing on the online sales mostly in this article.

John Lewis Boxing Day Sales: TV deals

Great sales on high-end TVs is a John Lewis specialty, which, coupled with incredibly generous extended warranty options, makes the retailer one of the very best places in the UK to be checking out OLED and QLED deals. Today we're seeing some price cuts ranging up to £400 on Panasonic OLEDs, as well as a great promotion on LG OLEDs which can bag you 21 free films from Rakuten TV.

John Lewis also has plenty of bundle options for those looking to pick up a cheap soundbar with their new set too. Right now, for example, they actually have a discount code that's currently available on all Samsung TVs that will knock £50 off the cost of your soundbar when you purchase with an eligible set.

John Lewis Boxing Day Sales: laptop deals

Again, John Lewis tends to stock more upmarket choices when it comes to laptops, although you can find cheaper Chromebook options as well. Right now we're seeing some great cashback options on Samsung Galaxy Books, and, on the cheaper end of things, a tidy £100 price cut on Asus Chromebooks.

Another great option right now is also the generous trade-in program John Lewis is running on all the new Apple MacBooks, which, while not giving you an upfront discount, could give you a hefty price cut of up to £450 if you're trading in an old machine.

John Lewis Boxing Day Sales: headphones and audio

John Lewis does premium audio tech really well, and, as you would expect - there are some fantastic sales on today for Apple, Bang & Olufsen, and Sony headphones, including some of the lowest prices we've seen on the AirPods range.

For those looking for something a little cheaper, both Jabra and Samsung headphones have some great price cuts currently, which, in the case of Jabra specifically, could bag you some good wireless headphones for well under £100.

John Lewis Boxing Day Sales: smartwatch deals

There are smartwatch deals of all flavours available in today's John Lewis Boxing Day sales, catering for both iOS and Android users. While we're not seeing huge outright price cuts on John Lewis' stock of Apple Watches, generous trade-in cashback offers are in effect. Today's best deals, however, are currently on the rival devices from Samsung, Garmin, and Fitbit - which offer great options from just £39.

John Lewis Boxing Day sales: phones

John Lewis is a great place to pick up unlocked phones, especially Android devices, and we're seeing some great price cuts today. Also of note is the wide array of generous cashback offers available right now that even extend to certain iPhone - the 11 Pro and XR in particular. You'll have to trade-in to score the best discount on an Apple device, but if you're looking for an outright discount, the good news is there are some available on both Samsung and OnePlus devices today.

Just above are our personal phone deal highlights in the John Lewis Boxing Day sales. We've also included a roundup of cheaper unlocked devices just down below.

John Lewis Boxing Day Sales: home and kitchen

Home appliances and decor are of course one of John Lewis' traditional strong suits as a retailer - offering tons of excellent own-brand items. The one thing that really sets John Lewis apart from the other top retailers in the UK is its extended warranty options, which are a fantastic thing to have on top of the various discounts we've listed just above.

Particular highlights include some generous price cuts on own brand and top-brand mattresses today, reduced to clear sales on both living room and bedroom furniture, and great discounts on Miele washing machines.

John Lewis Boxing Day Sales: clothing and fashion

The John Lewis Boxing Day sale features a massive array of reduced to clear items for both women's and men's fashion. If you're looking for a nice discount on some premium coats for the winter, a new handbag, boots, or even some knitwear there are some fantastic discounts right now. We've rounded up the top offers just above, including those on well-known brands like Levi's and AllSaints.

John Lewis Boxing Day Sales: FAQ

When will the John Lewis Boxing Day sales begin?

Of course Boxing Day traditionally falls on December 26, the day after Christmas, but we expect John Lewis to post the majority of its discounts online on Christmas Day afternoon. This is generally following the trend we've seen this year, and previous years, from retailers in both the UK and the US to stretch their sales out over longer periods over the holidays.

That means if you're interested in snagging yourself a holiday bargain in the John Lewis Boxing Day sales then you should be prepared to check-in after you've opened your presents on Christmas Day.

Will the John Lewis Boxing Day sales be available in-store?

John Lewis stores are closed on Boxing Day itself, with the first phase of its sale being online exclusively. Under normal circumstances, John Lewis Boxing Day sales would then be available in-store from the 27th of December and we haven't seen anything yet to suggest they won't be again this year.

That means most customers should be able to browse sales in-store in late December, although there are safety guidelines in place currently - including a queueing system, which John Lewis is using to keep shopper numbers in-store at reduced levels. Some of the retailer's shops, mostly within the greater London area have also remained closed after the second national lockdown too, so you'll want to check in to see if you're store is affected before you make the journey.

You can check specific store time openings and the latest information by looking for your local John Lewis store here.

John Lewis delivery options

Next day delivery is available on the majority of items in the John Lewis catalogue, given you order your item by 8pm if it's a small item, or 2pm if it's larger. Unfortunately, unlike other retailers, John Lewis' next day delivery does come with an upcharge, although there are free standard delivery options if you're spending over £50.

Also available is a click and collect system, which is another handy option if you have a local store that's available in your area.