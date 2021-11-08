Black Friday deals go live at Amazon UK - here are the top early offers

Not content with waiting around any longer, a vast number of early Black Friday deals are now available at Amazon UK. Now up for grabs until November 16, included are some lowest prices yet on a couple of popular Amazon devices as well as savings of up to 40% on select products from Sony, Bosch, Shark, Oral B, and many more.

Let's start with the headline deal in the sale, which is on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). You can now buy two for the price of one, effectively making each Echo Dot just £18.99. That matches a record low price we haven't seen since last year's Amazon Prime Day sale. All you need to do is enter the promo code 'ECHODOT2FOR1' to get this deal.

Elsewhere in the early Amazon Black Friday deals, you can pick up a Kindle Paperwhite for £79.99 (was £149.99). This is the cheapest price we've seen for the Amazon e-reader - coming just as the latest generation model has been released. The main differences between the old and new versions are a slightly smaller 6-inch screen, thicker bezels, and a six-week battery life (as opposed to ten weeks). When you're saving £50 off the price of the new version with this deal, it's easier to see these as relatively minor differences.

Other highlights include a high-end Asus ZenBook 14 laptop for £699.99 (was £999.99), featuring an Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD; specs that make it a powerful all-around machine. Then there's a massive £50 off the Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush dropping it to just £39.99 (was £89.99), a 43-inch JVC Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TV for £299 (was 379), and a 25% discount on the Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer making it £149.99 (was £199.99).

You can view even more deals in the early Black Friday sale at Amazon just below. Or, pop over to our main hub where you'll find all the very best Black Friday deals from every retailer right now and any more we come across in the weeks ahead.

Today's best Amazon Black Friday deals

Echo Dot (3rd gen): £37.98 for two (£18.99 each) at Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): £37.98 for two (£18.99 each) at Amazon

The last generation Echo Dot is now at its lowest price in the early Amazon Black Friday sale. You just need to enter the promo code 'ECHODOT2FOR1' at the checkout and you can pick up two Amazon Echo Dot devices for the price of one. That makes them just £18.99 each - equalling the record low we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday in 2020.

Kindle Paperwhite: £149.99 Kindle Paperwhite: £149.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £70 – The previous generation Kindle Paperwhite has been reduced to its lowest ever price now that the new model has been released. Even though it has a smaller screen, thicker bezels, and shorter battery life (still six weeks), it's a bargain price for a top e-reader. And it's £50 less than the newer model, so well worth the saving if you can look past its comparative shortcomings.

Asus ZenBook 14: £999.99 Asus ZenBook 14: £999.99 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £300 – Easily the best laptop deal in the early sales. This excellent top-end machine features an Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD all for under £700 – a rare sight, indeed. This is a powerful piece of kit for anyone who needs an all-purpose device that won't struggle with multitasking or more demanding jobs.

43-inch JVC Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TV: £379.99 43-inch JVC Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TV: £379.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Save £80 – A good price for a smaller 43-inch TV. It has been £50 less than this for a brief time back in August but this equals the next lowest price ever since. It's a fairly straightforward budget TV but does sport a 4K display with HDR support - plus all the streaming apps are accessed with the built-in Fire TV stick. Similar discounts are available on the 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch versions if you want a larger screen.

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush: £89.99 Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush: £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – There's a massive £50 off this Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush. It features a pressure sensor that will alert you if you are pushing too hard while brushing, plus there are three different brush modes: daily clean, whitening and sensitive. One toothbrush head and a handy carry case are included in the price.

Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer: £199.99 Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer: £199.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – This is the best discount the Ninja Foodi Grill and Air Fryer has received since April. It's shy of the all-time low by just £10, so it's a terrific price for a top-of-the-line appliance. With a 5.7-litre cooking pot, 3.8-litre crisper basket and grill plate included you can make full use of the five supported cooking methods to whip up some healthier food at home.

