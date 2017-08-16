Update: We've added a new case to our list of the best Sony Xperia XZ cases. Check it out along with all the existing entries below.

It may not have the 4K HDR screen of its Premium sibling, but the Sony Xperia XZ still offers many of the great features you’d expect from a flagship smartphone.

Whether you’ve chosen the XZ for its waterproof credentials or impressive camera improvements, you’ll want to keep the fancy metal rear and glass front well-protected.

There are a vast swathe of cases to choose from for the Sony Xperia XZ, but we’ve managed to pick out our favorites for your delectation.

Whether you’re after a leather folio to replace your wallet, a super-slim protective cover or a rugged go-anywhere case, we’ve shortlisted a selection that are sure to cater for every taste.

These are the best Sony Xperia XZ cases around right now.

Note: we've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

1. SLEO Rubberized Back Case Cover

Snap-on style

Colors: Black, White, Blue, Purple, Red | Material: Polycarbonate

Adds minimal bulk

Non-slip matt feel

Brittle when dropped

Doesn’t fully protect top and bottom edges

The three most common materials phone cases are made from are soft silicone, semi-rigid thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and hard polycarbonate.

SLEO’s rubberized back case cover is made from the latter material, which feels great in the hand and provides a hard protective shell that easily snaps onto your Sony Xperia XZ.

The only downside of polycarbonate cases such as this, is that they can break quite easily when dropped, meaning they may have to be replaced if damaged. Fortunately, at such a low price it’s a risk worth taking for such a slim, light and comfortable design.

2. KWMobile Crystal Case Cover

Stand-out simplicity

Colors: 28 different designs | Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

Many designs

Slim and inconspicuous

Designs may not be to everyone’s taste

Not exactly premium

Want something simple that’ll help you stand out from the crowd? It may not be the most revolutionary case around but the slim and light KWMobile Crystal Case for the Sony Xperia XZ comes in 28 intricate patterns that will certainly make your phone look unique.

Unlike some other decorative cases, this particular case has the pattern printed on the inside, ensuring that it won’t fade or scratch over time. As the case is made from transparent TPU silicone, the parts that aren’t obscured by the design still allow the elegant styling of the Xperia XZ to show through.

3. AVIDET Back Case Cover

Real metal, real cheap

Colors: Black, Pink, Gold | Material: Aluminum and polycarbonate

Ultra-thin

Corner bumpers protect against drops

Aluminum can mark

Doesn’t protect top or bottom edges

While a lot of slim protective cases are made purely from polycarbonate, the AVIDET Back Case Cover incorporates aluminum to offer a more premium feel than most cheap shells available for the Sony Xperia XZ.

Rubber bumpers on all four corners offer good shielding from drops and bumps, and the case comes in a variety of colors. AVIDET also offers a “no-hassle” warranty that promises lifetime protection for your Sony smartphone. Unlike some cases, this one splits into two parts to create a snug fit.

4. Meiya Fashion Flip Case

Frugal fashion

Colors: Black, Red, Blue, Gold, Grey | Material: PU leather

Space for a credit card / pass

Doubles as a stand

Closed cover design not to everyone’s taste

Doesn’t automatically lock phone

If you’re looking for a cheap alternative to Sony’s official Style Cover Stand, the Meiya Fashion Flip Case is a great-value option for the Sony Xperia XZ that offers complete protection and a premium leather feel.

Inside the PU leather case is a flexible silicone shell, offering double the protection of some cases. The case has a magnetic clasp to keep it closed when the phone is not in use, but disappointingly it doesn’t automatically lock the phone.

5. Ringke [FUSION] Crystal Clear Case

Dust-proof protection

Colors: Clear, Rose Gold Crystal, Smoke Black | Material: Polycarbonate and TPU

Dust Covers to protect ports

Clear design doesn’t hide your phone

Dust caps could prove fiddly

Doesn’t fully protect screen

Want a case that doesn’t obstruct the looks of your brand-new Sony Xperia XZ? The Ringke [FUSION] Crystal Clear Case is possibly one of the best options available.

Unlike many of the other transparent cases on the market it fully protects all edges of the phone, and even comes with hinged dust covers to protect the charging port and the headphone socket.

Despite this novel feature, the case adds minimal bulk to the Xperia XZ, following the rounded edges of the phone. And although it’s a relatively slim case, Ringke claims that the advanced coating and double layer provides Military Grade Drop Protection to keep your smartphone safe.

6. Olixar ArmourDillo Protective Case

Strong like ox, hard like armadillo

Colors: Black | Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

Very strong and grippy

Inbuilt kickstand

Looks aren’t for everyone

Adds a fair amount of bulk

Looking for a truly hard-wearing case for your Sony Xperia XZ? The Olixar ArmourDillo Protective Case combines an embossed TPU back cover with textured polycarbonate edges that together protect your phone from high-impact shocks and drops.

Although the rugged looks might not be to everyone’s taste, there is no denying that your phone will be kept incredibly safe in this case, and what’s more, the ArmourDillo also incorporates a handy folding kickstand for hands-free video viewing.

7. fitBAG Tailored Sleeve

A simple safety sleeve

Colors: Beat Black, Grey Blue, Brown, Green, Lilac, Orange, Red, Yellow, Folk Black, Folk Red, Groove Gold, Groove Pink, Groove Silver, Groove Turquoise | Material: Nappa leather

Available in a huge range of colors

Integrated microfiber lining

Phone must be removed from pouch for use

Hides notification LEDs

Some people hate the idea of constantly covering their brand-new smartphone in an ugly case, and when your new phone is as well-made as the Sony Xperia XZ, it’s easy to see why.

The fitBAG Tailored Sleeve is an ideal solution for protecting your smartphone whilst not in use, and although you can’t use the phone when tucked away (like a regular clip-on plastic or silicone case), it does guarantee stylish protection for minimal inconvenience.

The fitBAG Tailored Sleeve comes in a huge range of colors and is made from fine lamb-skin nappa leather, whilst the inside is covered in a microfiber lining that wipes down your phone every time you remove it.

8. RhinoShield PlayProof Case

Poach one for your Xperia

Colors: Black, White, Dark Blue | Material: Polycarbonate hybrid

Hybrid design for great drop protection

Unique design

More expensive than most hard shells

Doesn’t protect top or bottom edges

RhinoShield cases are designed in Cambridge, England by some talented folk who’ve put genuine intelligence into the design of this particular case for the Sony Xperia XZ.

The RhinoShield PlayProof Case is made from a hybrid dual layer design that offers great protection against drops and other physical trauma. A full wrap-around design offers plenty of protection whilst retaining easy access to the fingerprint reader and all other ports and buttons.

Inside the rear of the case you’ll find a honeycomb pattern which offers additional protection, and the case is surprisingly slim for something so protective.

9. Sony Style Cover Touch Case

Officially stylish

Colors: Black, White, Gold Yellow, Rose Gold, Clear, Blue, Mist Blue | Material: TBC

Thin and stylish

See-through cover for easy access

Quite expensive

Doesn’t fully protect bottom and top edges

If you’re a fan of the Sony brand, why wouldn’t you want to equip your new Sony Xperia XZ with one of their very own cases? The Sony Style Cover Touch Case amplifies Sony’s design language to create a comfortable case that looks ideally-suited to the Xperia XZ.

The cover clips onto the phone like many of the hard-shell cases available, but also incorporates a translucent screen cover that not only allows you to see your phone’s screen, but also lets you interact with it without opening it up.

10. StilGut UltraSlim Leather Case

The connoisseur’s choice

Colors: Black, Black Nappa, Cognac Brown | Material: Genuine leather

High quality real leather

Vertical clamshell design

Leather may mark over time

Clip isn’t magnetic

There are seemingly endless fake leather cases around for the Sony Xperia XZ, but if you’re after a case that’s made from the real deal, the StilGut UltraSlim Leather Case is a fine choice.

Unlike many other wallet designs, this StilGut case opens vertically, which some may prefer when taking calls or using the phone for extended periods of time.

As with any other real leather product, the material will be prone to fading and marking over time, though unlike other worn materials, leather only gains character with age.

11. Sony Style Cover Stand Case

Sony’s officially on the case

Colors: Black, White, Gold Yellow, Rose Gold, Clear, Blue, Mist Blue | Material: PU leather and polycarbonate

Slim and light

Doubles as a stand

Quite pricey

Doesn’t protect top or bottom edges

There are few better options for protecting your Sony Xperia XZ than the official Sony Style Cover Case. Although it’s one of the most expensive cases available for Sony’s flagship, the Style Cover offers oodles of signature Sony style without adding any significant weight or bulk.

Whilst front, rear and long edges of the Sony Xperia XZ are fully protected, the top and bottom edges of the phone are left exposed, which may be a little off-putting for the clumsier among us. Handily, the case also doubles as a stand, allowing you to watch videos hands-free on the 1080p display.