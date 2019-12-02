Bake your way to glory with these Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals

Are you a budding baker? Well, mixing, blending, and baking your way to that perfect cake or pie just got cheaper thanks to some great discounts on a range of KitchenAid appliances in the Cyber Monday 2019 sales.

The most notable appliance on sale is the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, which is used by contestants on hit TV show The Great British Bake Off, so you know you're getting a serious piece of kitchen kit.

Other appliances getting discounts include an electric hand mixer, 1.75L blender, and a two-slice toaster that comes with a dedicated bagel setting, giving you a variety of ways to brighten up breakfast or go all-out to create baked goods worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake.



Below you'll find the best UK KitchenAid deals – if you're not in the UK scroll past those to see the best KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer deals in your region.

Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals:

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | Black: £399 £284 at Go Electrical

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer | White: £399 £278.99 at Go Electrical

If you prefer the white version of the Classic Stand Mixer you can save even more, with a full 30% off this model. Like the black version above it comes with a 4.3-litre mixing bowl, whisk, dough hook, and beaters.

KitchenAid Electric Hand Mixer|Empire Red: £109.99 £84.99 at Argos

Need a mixer that can handle everything from meringue to heavy doughs? This fetching red number comes with nine speed settings and four different attachments, and it's now £22 cheaper in the Cyber Monday sales. Use this code: FURN25

KitchenAid Diamond 1.75L Jug Blender: £149.99 £119.99 at Argos

This blender comes with a large 1.75-litre pitcher and stainless steel blades that can cope with everything from copping and mixing to pureeing, liquefying, and even crushing ice – and it's now £30 cheaper in the Argos Cyber Monday sales. Use this code: FURN25

KitchenAid Manual Control 2-slice toaster: £119.99 £94.99 at Argos

This stylish toaster boasts no less than seven settings, and it's now £25.99 cheaper in this Cyber Monday deal. With a defrost/reheat function and bagel function (which warms one side and toasts the other), this is the gadget for all your breakfast requirements.

If you're not in the UK, you can see today's best deals on the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer below: