Bag a free 43-inch 4K TV with Virgin's new broadband and Sky TV bundle deal

When it comes to broadband deals, no provider is offering more tempting freebies right now than Virgin Media.

Sign up for one of the providers' selected jam-packed broadband and TV bundles before midnight on Thursday (January 20), and it will throw in a 43-inch 4K TV from LG absolutely FREE!

Right now, there's the choice of four eligible plans, which start from £62 per month and all include a clutch of Sky TV channels to suit your viewing habits. We've got all the details just down below, and, if the TV on offer doesn't appeal, then you can choose to take advantage of £200 bill credit instead.

Virgin Media broadband and TV bundle deals

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Sports + Movies | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £79 a month

Take the Sports plan above, throw in those Sky Cinema channels and you get... wait for it... the 'Virgin Bigger Bundle + Sports + Movies' package! We don't think this requires any further explanation.

Virgin Ultimate Volt Bundle | 18 months | 1Gb average speed | Anytime calls | 230+ channels | £35 activation | £89 a month

Virgin's best broadband and TV deal. Go for the Ultimate Volt bundle and on top of the free LG 4K TV, you'll get some extraordinary speeds averaging more than 1Gb - among the fastest widely available options in the UK. You'll also get anytime calls, an unlimited data SIM only plan, over 230 channels including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, BT Sports in 4K Ultra HD, Cartoon Network, TLC, Comedy Central and more.

(Image credit: Virgin Media)

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 55% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



