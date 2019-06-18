Australia vs Jamaica live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

After a stunning comeback win over Brazil, Australia can today book their place in the next round of the Women's World Cup 2019 with a win over Jamaica today. While the Reggae Girlz are trying to pick up their very first points of the campaign. You can watch the crucial group game with our Australia vs Jamaica live stream guide.
Live stream Australia v Jamaica - where and when
Today's match takes place at the Stade des Alpes, the home of Grenoble rugby club.
Kick-off is at 9pm CET, meaning a 8pm BST for viewers in the UK. For supporters Down Under it's an early morning start of 5am ACT, while the match starts at 2pm EST for Reggae Girlz fans looking to tune in from Jamaica.
Australia showed plenty of fight to come back from being two goals down to beat Brazil 3-2. Having lost their opening match against Italy, Friday's result saved the Matildas from likely elimination from the World Cup and another win today will see them through to the next round.
Group C is delicately poised ahead of the final round of matches, with Italy sitting top with six points, Brazil and Australia both on three and Jamaica cut adrift following two defeats.
Only a big win today will do for the Reggae Girlz, but having conceded eight goals and not having scored themselves, things don't bode well for their clash against Sam Kerr & Co.
Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Australia vs Jamaica wherever you are in the world.
Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country
If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.
With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.
We've put all the major VPN services through their paces, and during our tests ExpressVPN came out as our pick of all the services currently out there, thanks to it's combination of security, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is your best option (or one of the other best VPN services out there as listed below).
1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN
2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It's really affordable, too
3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go
Once installed, you simply fire up the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate country. Choose any region showing the Women's World Cup and you can then watch as if you were in that country. It's really that simple.
How to watch the Matildas: live stream in Australia
The good news for Aussie fans looking to cheer on the Matildas in their opening match today is that the game will be broadcast free-to-air. Like all matches involving Australia, plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final, you'll be able to watch the game for free on SBS and the World Game online service. Kick off is at 5am AEST on Wednesday.
You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.
How to stream Australia vs Jamaica live in the UK
The good news for those looking to watch today's match in the UK and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup is that they're to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be live on the BBC's Red Button service, with coverage set to start at 7.45pm.
If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.
Live stream Jamaica vs Australia in the US
Fox Sports have the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV.
Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services.
If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 3pm ET and 12pm PT.
- FuboTV $44.99 for the first month
- Hulu with Live TV $44.99 per month
- Playstation Vue starting at $44.99 per month
- DirecTV Now $50 per month
- Sling TV starting at $15 per month
- YouTube TV $49.99 per month
- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites
As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.
How to watch a Canada live stream in the FIFA Women's World Cup
For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option.
If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.
How to watch a live stream in New Zealand
Watching the 2019 Women's World Cup in New Zealand means splashing out for a subscription as Sky Sports holds exclusive rights for the tournament in the region. Today's match starts in the early hours of Monday morning at 7am NZST and will also be available to watch on the Sky Go app. If you're outside NZ and want to watch the match, you're best bet is to get up and running with a VPN.