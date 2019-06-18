Australia vs Jamaica live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

After a stunning comeback win over Brazil, Australia can today book their place in the next round of the Women's World Cup 2019 with a win over Jamaica today. While the Reggae Girlz are trying to pick up their very first points of the campaign. You can watch the crucial group game with our Australia vs Jamaica live stream guide.

Live stream Australia v Jamaica - where and when Today's match takes place at the Stade des Alpes, the home of Grenoble rugby club. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, meaning a 8pm BST for viewers in the UK. For supporters Down Under it's an early morning start of 5am ACT, while the match starts at 2pm EST for Reggae Girlz fans looking to tune in from Jamaica.

Australia showed plenty of fight to come back from being two goals down to beat Brazil 3-2. Having lost their opening match against Italy, Friday's result saved the Matildas from likely elimination from the World Cup and another win today will see them through to the next round.

Group C is delicately poised ahead of the final round of matches, with Italy sitting top with six points, Brazil and Australia both on three and Jamaica cut adrift following two defeats.

Only a big win today will do for the Reggae Girlz, but having conceded eight goals and not having scored themselves, things don't bode well for their clash against Sam Kerr & Co.

Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Australia vs Jamaica wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to watch the Matildas: live stream in Australia

The good news for Aussie fans looking to cheer on the Matildas in their opening match today is that the game will be broadcast free-to-air. Like all matches involving Australia, plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final, you'll be able to watch the game for free on SBS and the World Game online service. Kick off is at 5am AEST on Wednesday. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to stream Australia vs Jamaica live in the UK

The good news for those looking to watch today's match in the UK and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup is that they're to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be live on the BBC's Red Button service, with coverage set to start at 7.45pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

Live stream Jamaica vs Australia in the US

Fox Sports have the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 3pm ET and 12pm PT.

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to watch a Canada live stream in the FIFA Women's World Cup

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch a live stream in New Zealand