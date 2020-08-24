Apple AirPods are just £120 in this incredible wireless earbuds deal

If you've always wanted a pair of Apple AirPods, it could be the best time to buy the popular true wireless earbuds; thanks to a stellar deal at Laptops Direct, the second-gen AirPods are cheaper than ever before.

Costing £159 at launch, you can currently get the AirPods for just £119.97 – that's a saving of over £39. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best AirPods prices in your region.)

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case: £159 £119.97 at Laptops Direct

With a £39 discount, this is a great deal on the second-gen AirPods, which come with super-speedy charging and seamless integration with all your Apple devices. This deal applies to the AirPods with the regular charging case – for the wireless charging case, you'll have to pay a little more.

The 2019 Apple AirPods that were released last year caused some big waves in the world of wireless earbuds and quickly became a bestseller, with the inclusion of a new H1 chip to improve connectivity and battery life, also allowing you to summon Siri with your voice alone.

With a lively soundstage, comfy fit, and seamless iOS integration, they're ideal for iPhone and iPad users. There's no noise cancellation here – for that, you'll need to look to the AirPods Pro, which are a little pricier than the 2019 'Pods.

Battery life comes in at five hours from the buds themselves, while the charging case bumps that up to over 24 hours of playback in total.

The AirPods are also set to get better in the very near future, thanks to a firmware upgrade that should make it easier for you to switch between different devices while listening.

A new auto-switching feature means that the AirPods can now "magically switch over between devices", detecting automatically which device you are using.

For example, if you've just finished listening to a podcast on your phone, you can pick up your iPad to watch a TV shows and the AirPods will connect to the tablet automatically. It's a nifty feature, and yet another way AirPods are tailor-made for the Apple ecosystem.

The firmware upgrade is coming with iOS 14 – the beta is out now, but you'll have to wait until September until the full version is expected to be released with the iPhone 12.

