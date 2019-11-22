Amazon's Kindle Oasis is its lowest price ever, along with other great Kindle deals

Amazon's big Black Friday sale has begun, and the company has discounted its Kindle range as part of its own devices sale bringing huge price drops to the Kindle Oasis and other products.

All the current Kindle range are discounted in some way or the other, but the most significant price drop is on the high-end model that is now £50 cheaper at £179.99. This is the first time we've seen the price of the Kindle Oasis drop since it was announced back in July this year.

Amazon has also discounted its Kids Edition Kindle, which comes as a bit of a surprise as that hasn't been on sale for very long. The deal knocks £30 off the £99 asking price bringing it just below £70. That's a significant discount considering it has only been on sale for a couple of months.

The Kindle for Kids is the same product as the standard Amazon Kindle but it comes in a protective case and bundled with access to the company's software that is designed to ensure your little ones are only reading age appropriate titles.

The company has also discounted both the standard Amazon Kindle and Amazon Kindle Paperwhite models as well bringing a £15 discount to the former and a £35 drop to the latter.

That brings the price of the Amazon Kindle down to £54.99, and while that's not the most significant price drop it's still impressive considering this ereader was only released earlier this year and is the best basic Kindle model yet with its new backlit screen.

On top of that, we've found the Kindle Paperwhite to be the best ereader for the average person and that's even more the case today thanks to the price dropping down to £84.99.

Today's best Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle (2019): £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is Amazon's most basic ereader, but with a backlight and a clear screen it has everything you really need and it's currently at a bargain price, netting you a £15 saving.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is arguably the best ereader money can buy considering its price on an average day, but now it's even cheaper this is a great option for your reading habits. This Black Friday deal matches the same price we've seen in the past for the Kindle Paperwhite from 2018, but it's still a remarkably good deal.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019): £229.99 £179.99 at Amazon

With its brilliant screen and loads of features, the Kindle Oasis is a premium device for serious readers, but right now you don't have to pay such a premium price, thanks to this hefty £50 discount.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition is essentially a Kindle with a colorful kid-friendly cover and bundled access to numerous kid-friendly books, so there's everything a young reader needs, now at a great price.View Deal

Not in the UK? Below you'll find the best prices we've found for the whole Amazon Kindle range.