Amazon slashes price of Blink Security Cameras ahead of Black Friday bonanza

A week out from the start of Black Friday deals season, and Amazon has already started slashing the prices of its Blink security camera range.

Including multi-camera bundles of its Blink Outdoor and Blink Mini devices, Amazon's sale will keep your property secure both indoor and out.

Working with the Alexa voice assistant, offering a two year battery life, two-way audio, day and night HD footage and real-time access to live video with the Blink Home Monitor app, it's a complete security package free from the constraints of a professional installation. Check out the excellent savings below.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Blink camera deals in your location.

Today's best Blink camera Black Friday deals

Blink Outdoor (2 camera system): £179 £109.99 at Amazon

The 2 camera system of Amazon-owned Blink's newest camera has had a big £70 price reduction ahead of Black Friday. This wire-free and battery-powered HD security camera enables you to monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. This price is a hefty reduction and we don't imagine it'll stay this low for long.View Deal

Blink Outdoor (1 camera system): £99.99 £64.99 at Amazon

Amazon-owned Blink's newest camera has had a £35 price cut ahead of Black Friday. The wire-free, battery-powered HD security camera allows you to monitor your home during the day and at night. This deal is for the 1 camera system, but look out for the 2 and 3 camera systems if you've got a bigger space to monitor.View Deal

Blink Outdoor (3 camera system): £249.99 £149.99 at Amazon

The 3 camera system of Amazon-owned Blink's newest camera has had a huge £100 price reduction ahead of Black Friday. Blink cameras are HD, wire-free and battery-powered – they even work at night thanks to infrared tech. This price is a great deal and we don't imagine it'll stay this low for long. Look out for the 1 and 2 camera systems if you don't need 3 – same great camera tech, just less of them.View Deal

Blink Outdoor (4 camera system): £319.99 £199.99 at Amazon

The 4 camera system of Amazon-owned Blink's newest camera has been reduced by £120 ahead of Black Friday. Blink cameras are HD, wire-free and battery-powered – and work at night thanks to infrared tech. This is a great price, so snap it up if you want to add an extra layer of security to your home. Look out for the 1, 2 and 3 camera systems too. View Deal

Blink Outdoor (add-on camera) £89.99 £58.49 at Amazon

For those who already have a Blink camera system but need an extra one to beef up security, take advantage of this fantastic 35% price reduction on Amazon. Snap up this bargain fast, it probably won't be around for long.View Deal

Blink Mini (1 camera) £34.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Get £10 off Blink's 1080p HD indoor, wired security camera ahead of Black Friday on Amazon. This small camera has motion detection and two-way audio that lets you monitor what's going on inside your home day and night.View Deal

Blink Mini (2 cameras) £64.99 £49.98 on Amazon

You can now get £15 off Blink's 1080p HD indoor, wired 2 camera set in the Black Friday sales on Amazon. This small camera is perfect for security inside your home with motion detection and two-way audio.View Deal

Today's best Black Friday deals in all categories

Nintendo Switch bundles up to £25 off at Amazon

You'll find a massive range of Nintendo Switch bundles up for grabs at Amazon right now, from the very latest Fortnite special edition all the way through to Just Dance offers and The Witcher 3.

View Deal

AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has now returned to its usual £199 price on the AirPods Pro ANC true wireless earbuds. That's excellent news for anyone on the hunt for the lowest price for Apple's latest premium buds, but we don't know how long this price will be available.

View Deal

Tassimo Bosch coffee machine: £79.99 £29.99 at Currys

A Black Friday favorite – cheap coffee machines from Currys are always a good shout, whether you're gifting or missing those morning commuter coffees. You'll find a £50 discount on this Bosch Tassimo pod coffee machine right now.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): £709 £679.97 at Amazon

Save £30 on the first price cut we've seen on the brand new 2020 Apple iPad Air 4 today at Amazon UK. Will it sell out? It's very likely. We've already seen the standard 2020 iPad and the 2020 iPad Pro's sell out, so we'd definitely hustle if you want to bag one.

View Deal

Ninja Foodi 6 litre multi-cooker: £199 £149 at AO

Save £50 on the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker at AO this week, offering up an excellent price on the all-in-one device. You're getting presets for air frying, grilling, slow and pressure cooking here as well as adjustable temperature.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch with Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £325 £299 at Currys

We're seeing a bunch of early Black Friday bundles on the Switch in the UK, but this is one of the best. Get three classic Mario 3D games, including the terrific Super Mario Galaxy, as well as Nintendo's mega-hot hybrid handheld/home console for under £300.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: £179 £119 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is at it's lowest price ever right now at Amazon, giving smart home users a prime opportunity to snag the latest device for a real steal. With improved sensor detection, WiFi, 1080p HD video and two-way audio, the Video Doorbell 3 is a fantastically handy little device to have in your home.

View Deal

Save 20% on games and electronics at eBay

Use the code PURCHASE20 to save 20% on a wide array of products at eBay until November 19, including the Nintendo Switch, FIFA 21 on PS4, to mobile phones, laptops and TVs. Don't miss out, because there's probably something in here you want.

View Deal

LG BX 55-inch OLED: £1,299 £1,099 at Very

There's a £200 discount on this gorgeous LG BX OLED TV at Very right now. With a crisp 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync built-in, this is the perfect pickup for next-generation gaming as well.

View Deal

iPhone 12: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

This deal from Three is one of the best value options around for the price. It only costs you £29 upfront and then £45 a month while securing you a very healthy 100GB of data. That will be plenty for gaming, streaming, social media and more each and every month while keeping the bills low.

View Deal

35% off mattresses at Simba

Simba is offering 35% off all orders for new customers right now - perfectly timed for these early Black Friday deals. That means you can save on both the Hybrid and Hybrid Pro mattress, both offering high definition memory foam with edge support. Plus you can take any mattress out for a spin for 200 nights and if you don't get on with it, Simba will refund and collect for free.

View Deal

£100 off any mattress plus free pillows at Nectar

Alongside Simba, the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is one of our favorites. Right now there's a nifty site-wide £100 on any mattress, which, when paired with the free delivery options is looking to save you a pretty penny. Plus, to sweeten the deal even further, Nectar are also throwing in two free premium pillows - not bad at all.

View Deal

LEGO special offers and bundle deals at Argos

The classic gift for kids...or even adults (we don't judge). Fantastic two-for-one LEGO set deals are available right now at Argos, including options for under £15 and £30. We've particularly got our eye on the new Mario themed sets, which also happen to have some special offers of their own right now too.

View Deal

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo coffee machine £89.99 £28 at Currys

This stylish, compact pod coffee machine is currently available for just £28, an incredible 68% discount. It offers over 40 types of coffee and hot drinks, including staples like espressos and cappuccinos, and is simple to use and clean.

View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 + 40% off Game Pass PC: £69.99 £39.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest the Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse has ever been, but you're also saving 40% on an Xbox Game Pass PC subscription here as well. The DeathAdder V2 offers a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, five on-board memory profiles and Razer Chroma RGB.

View Deal

Garmin Venu: £299 £199 at Currys

Save £100 on the Garmin Venu – the first AMOLED display device from the smartwatch veteran. Aimed squarely at the crowd that normally go for smartwatches from a company starting with 'A', the Venu isn't just style over substance – it's also got plenty of excellent fitness tracking and lifestyle apps.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: £179 £125 at AO

The Beats Solo 3 headphones are aging slightly, which is why it's the perfect time for a £50 price cut. We've previously seen these headphones going for £159 on sale, so you're getting a particularly strong discount here.

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop: £319.99 at Argos

This full-sized HP laptop is coming in at a fantastic £319.99 at Argos this week. That's a great price for a machine with a massive 1TB hard drive inside, though you're losing a little speed by not picking up an SSD. There's also an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB RAM under the hood as well.

View Deal

SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

For anyone looking to keep their bills low, this offer from Smarty is easily the best cheap SIM around. Each month you just need to pay £12 (20% off its usual price) and you'll be rewarded with 50GB of data. Along with that, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

View Deal

