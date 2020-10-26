Amazon launch early Black Friday deals: save on Nintendo Switch, Samsung Note 10 and more

Amazon Black Friday deals are already here. That's right, Black Friday is coming early this year, with offers hitting the virtual shelves today. We're not too surprised - US retailers have been pushing their Black Friday deals early over the last two weeks and it was only a matter of time until the UK started playing its cards as well.

Today, we're seeing some pretty hot items up for grabs in Amazon's early Black Friday deals. Nintendo Switch bundles are £20 off right now, though we're not seeing prices drop back down to that Prime Day £299 sweet spot. You'll also find the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 back down to its lowest price ever at £565, and the Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch available for just £122.99. Hurry though, some of these Amazon Black Friday deals will run out today.

With Prime Day delayed to October due to the global pandemic and retailers concerned about shipping in time for Christmas, online competition is fierce. That's why we're seeing so many early Black Friday deals hitting on both sides of the pond. You'll find all the best Amazon Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar, and we'd stay in touch because we're likely to see more offers dropping all the way up to November.

Early Amazon Black Friday deals available now

Up to £20 off Nintendo Switch bundles at Amazon

We had a glimmer of these Nintendo Switch deals over Prime Day, and while we're not seeing the return of the £299 console with Animal Crossing, you will find discounted bundles available for £209 (Nintendo Switch Lite) or £309 (on the Nintendo Switch).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: £869 £565 at Amazon

We saw this price a little over a month ago at Amazon, but since then the Galaxy Note 10 has been at RRP. That means you can save £300 on the 2019 smartphone. Hurry, though, this offer will only last today.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch: £199.99 £122.99 at Amazon

Save £77 on this Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch - for a limited time only. This is the lowest price we've seen on the GPS fitness tracker, offering up VO2 Max monitoring, smartphone notifications, and a massive range of onboard sports apps. Be quick, though, this offer will expire at midnight tonight.

Samsung PC monitors 20% off at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey and T55 Curved monitors are 20% off at Amazon right now. That means plenty of high definition gaming for as little as £139.99. The Odyssey is the more expensive option here, with a £60 saving bringing the 144Hz, HDR10 display down to £239.99.

De'Longhi Lattissima Touch coffee machine: £279.99 £154.99 at Amazon

The De'Longhi Lattissima is usually one premium coffee machine. However, for today only, you'll be able to save £125 on the Nespresso pod coffee machine. This time last year, we were only seeing this machine dropping to £200 on sale.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush: £139.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Granted, we haven't seen this Philips Sonicare toothbrush go above £70 in the last year - but £49.99 is a great price for the smart toothbrush in Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

