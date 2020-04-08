Amazon has slashed a huge £350 off these 512GB storage Samsung phone deals

Yes, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are now here and while there is no doubt they are some amazing phones, they are also generally extremely expensive. Luckily, if you're willing to go for an earlier model, Amazon has some bargains available to you.

With two of Samsung's best 2019 devices - the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and S10 Plus - Amazon has slashed the prices by £350, giving them a massively reduced price tag.

And even better, both of these offers are on the 512GB editions of the phones, giving you plenty of available storage. This is especially impressive on the Note 10 Plus seeing as no other retailer is even close to touching the £749 price tag Amazon has hit, even with the lower storage offers.

While there are other retailers offering SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals for the same price as the one below, this is the cheapest offer out there for a brand new 512GB edition.

These discounted Samsung phone deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G | SIM-free | 512GB: £1099 £750 at Amazon

There's two factors that especially stand out about this offer - the 512GB storage capacity and the 5G capabilities on board. Normally this device would cost you well into the £1000 mark but now you're paying just £750.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | SIM-free | 512GB: £1099 £749 at Amazon

Just like above, you're getting the 512GB edition of this phone meaning plenty of available storage. While this isn't available directly from Amazon, the retailer selling it - Appliances Direct - is extremely well rated and a trusted source. Here you're saving £350 on the original price.View Deal

So what's so good about the Note 10 and S10 Plus?

Even with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S20, these are two of the best smartphones from Samsung. With the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, you're getting the addition of Samsung's 'S' pen, a truly high-definition 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 4300mAh battery and even 5G capabilities.

Pair that with the huge 12GB of RAM and clever camera AI technology and this a top device.

Samsung's S10 Plus was one of Samsung's most popular devices from last year, it made leaps and bounds in terms of the camera, display, battery life and pretty much every other category.

The screen had a superb screen to body ratio, incredible internal processing power and more. It was so good that it was our favourite phone of 2019.



