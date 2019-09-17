Amazon Echo in your wishlist? Amazon's dropping prices before Black Friday

Amazon has slashed the price of its Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Plus (first generation), and Amazon Echo Dot speakers – all of which are 'Certified Refurbed' by the tech giant.
That means these deals are for Amazon Echo speakers that have been pre-owned and then "refurbished and tested to look and work like new", according to Amazon.
Once they've been thoroughly tested, refurbished Amazon devices are certified and given a new one-year warranty, just like a new Echo speaker would be.
Buying refurbished products is a great way to get your hands on cutting edge tech at a discount, and these Amazon Echo deals certainly look attractive – however, with Black Friday 2019 coming up in late November, you may find that brand new Echo speakers get even better discounts during the massive sales event.
There's also a mysterious Amazon launch event coming up on September 25, where we could be in for some new generation Amazon Echo devices – if we do get a new Echo, we could well see the price of the original model come crashing down.
That's not to say these are bad deals – the refurbished first generation Amazon Echo Plus has a particularly attractive discount of £70, slashing the price by over 50%.
So, if you can't wait for Black Friday and don't want to risk missing out on a discount, check out the deals below.
Today's best refurbished Amazon Echo deals
Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo (2nd generation)
£79.99 £49.99 at Amazon
You can save £30 on this pre-owned Amazon Echo, which has been refurbished by Amazon and given a new one-year warranty to match.View Deal
Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (3rd generation)
£44.99 £24.99 at Amazon
The Echo Dot is already a cheap way to introduce Alexa's voice assistant smarts to your home – and this Certified Refurbished model has a 44% discount.View Deal
Certified Refurbished Echo Plus (1st generation)
£129.99 £59.99 at Amazon
The original Amazon Echo Plus still makes an impact despite being succeeded by a newer model – and at less than half price, this refurbished pre-owned Echo Plus could be a great way to make your 'dumb' home smart.View Deal