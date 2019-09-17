Amazon Echo in your wishlist? Amazon's dropping prices before Black Friday

Amazon has slashed the price of its Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Plus (first generation), and Amazon Echo Dot speakers – all of which are 'Certified Refurbed' by the tech giant.

That means these deals are for Amazon Echo speakers that have been pre-owned and then "refurbished and tested to look and work like new", according to Amazon.

Once they've been thoroughly tested, refurbished Amazon devices are certified and given a new one-year warranty, just like a new Echo speaker would be.

Buying refurbished products is a great way to get your hands on cutting edge tech at a discount, and these Amazon Echo deals certainly look attractive – however, with Black Friday 2019 coming up in late November, you may find that brand new Echo speakers get even better discounts during the massive sales event.

There's also a mysterious Amazon launch event coming up on September 25, where we could be in for some new generation Amazon Echo devices – if we do get a new Echo, we could well see the price of the original model come crashing down.

That's not to say these are bad deals – the refurbished first generation Amazon Echo Plus has a particularly attractive discount of £70, slashing the price by over 50%.

So, if you can't wait for Black Friday and don't want to risk missing out on a discount, check out the deals below.

Today's best refurbished Amazon Echo deals