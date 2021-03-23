Amazon Echo deals offer excellent savings in the Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is here, which means big savings on a massive range of devices and products. However, in true Amazon style the best offers are to be found on Fire and Echo deals right now.

Amazon's Spring Sale is offering a new round of Amazon Echo deals this morning, which means you can grab the fourth generation Echo Dot for just £1 off its lowest ever price at £29.99 (was £49.99). If you need a little more power, though, you'll also find an excellent £59.99 sales price on the 4th generation Echo (was £89.99) with a free Philips Hue smart bulb included.

If you're after a cheap tablet, Amazon's range of Fire devices have always held impressively low price tags. This week's Spring Sale, however, is offering an even better range of Fire tablet deals, with the 7-inch model starting at just £34.99 (was £49.99) and £25 off the Fire HD 8 as well.

There are plenty more Amazon Echo deals available just below, with everything from the Echo Show to the Fire TV stick on sale.

Amazon Spring Sale Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: £39.99 £24.99 at Amazon

You're saving £15 on the previous generation Echo Dot right now, which is great if you're looking to spend as little as possible. However, the new and improved 4th generation is only available for £5 more right now and that extra investment is well worth it.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot was only £1 cheaper over Christmas last year, which means this £29.99 sales price is very nearly its lowest cost yet. That's fantastic value for a powerful Alexa smart speaker with plenty more tech under the hood.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

This is just £5 off the lowest price we've ever seen on the Echo Show 5, making it an excellent buy this week. The smart display offers extra touchscreen smart home controls as well as video calls and recipe content as well.View Deal

Amazon Echo 4th generation + Philips Hue White bulb: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

There's a £30 discount on this 4th generation Amazon Echo, an impressive price cut on the latest model to hit the shelves considering you're also getting a Philips Hue smart bulb for free as well.

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds are seeing an all-time low price right now, available for just £59.99 in Amazon's Spring Sale. That's an excellent opportunity to pick up the Alexa-integrated true wireless earbuds for £60 off.

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £69.99 at Amazon

With a £69.99 sales price, the Echo Show is offering fantastic value for money right now. Those looking for a larger display for Prime Video, video calls or controlling their smart home will be well served here, especially considering this is only £10 off its lowest price yet.

Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £159.99 at Amazon

You're saving £30 on this impressive Echo Studio speaker, with that sales price returning to a figure we were used to seeing over the Prime Day and Black Friday period last year. That means you've got another chance to pick up the 3D audio smart speaker for a great price right now.

Amazon Spring Sale Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

It's not every day you see a tablet for £34.99, even a 7-inch budget model. However, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet has always been found for a good price and you can secure a fantastic discount on the cheaper device right now.

Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £64.99 at Amazon

You can save £25 on the Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon this week. That's an excellent price for the already cheap Fire-OS tablet, and perfect if you want to catch up on some streaming, browse the web or play a few games without breaking the bank.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: £149.99 £104.99 at Amazon

You can also upgrade to the 10-inch model as well, offering that 1080p Full HD display and 32GB of storage space (plus microSD slot). The £149.99 RRP for this excellent device was already cheap, but with £45 off you're getting a great price.

Amazon Spring Sale Fire TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

If you're using a 4K TV you'll need a Fire Stick that can keep up. Amazon's premium streaming stick offers a massive range of apps and Alexa support throughout, which means you can keep your crystal clear resolution and catch up on all your favourites.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Not only does the Fire TV Cube open you up to a world of new apps and Alexa integrations, but it can also control your soundbar, A/V receiver and control your whole TV through your voice. That's perfect if you're after powerful 4K streaming to slot straight into your existing smart home.

More Amazon Echo deals

Find out more about these Fire tablet deals and Fire TV stick prices on our dedicated guides, but we're rounding up plenty more smart home deals right here on TechRadar. If you're looking at the competition, check out the latest Google Home sales as well.