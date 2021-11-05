Amazon drops excellent Fire TV Cube to cheapest price ever ahead of Black Friday

If you're in the market for one of the best streaming devices, the time is now as Amazon's Fire TV Cube is almost half price at the online retailer. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for Amazon's flagship streaming box, and likely matches or surpasses discounts we'll see this Black Friday. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

We'd highly recommend jumping on this discount ahead of the mega sales period happening on November 26, where you can pick up a Fire TV Cube for just £59.99, down from the usual retail price of £109.99. That £50 discount is the largest we've seen for the streaming box at Amazon.

This second-generation Amazon Fire TV Cube is a 4K ready streaming device, and it's loaded with the most essential streaming apps you can subscribe to. These include Netflix, Disney Plus, ITV Hub, Prime Video and so many more.

Even better, the Fire TV Cube also has support for HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, alongside support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio and Alexa voice assistant functionality to make navigation easy and accessible.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube bundles loads of essential streaming apps into one 4K capable device. Including Netflix, ITV Hub, Disney Plus and so much more, you'll never run out of things to watch, and its Alexa voice assistant functionality makes navigating easier than ever.

This is the biggest discount we've seen yet for the Amazon Fire TV Cube. And, as it's the relatively new second generation model that's 4K ready, it's simply one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now, especially at this heavily discounted price.

You will need to act fairly quickly if you want to catch this deal, however, as the Fire TV Cube will be bumped back up to retail price on November 8. And while we're sure the streaming box will be discounted over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods, we're not entirely sure it'll be as steep a discount as we're seeing right now. Definitely act now if you want the best deal possible on a new second-generation Fire TV Cube.

