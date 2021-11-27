Amazon Cyber Monday deals include heavily discounted Nintendo Switch and RTX 3060 laptop

If you looking for some unbeatable prices as part of this year's Cyber Monday deals then look no further than Amazon Warehouse's refurbished sale.

Until midnight on Cyber Monday (November 29) Amazon UK is giving customers an extra 20%-off on select refurbished gadgets while stock lasts. These deals include a Razer Blade 15 (with RTX 3060) for just £940 and a Nintendo Switch for just under £220. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

Refurbished tech obviously comes with a caveat - it has some wear and tear already. However, Amazon guarantees that these devices are fit for purpose and offers a one-year warranty.

If you want to snap up brand new models instead, then be sure to check out our Cyber Monday gaming laptop and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals guides.

Polaroid Originals OneStep+: £102.95 Polaroid Originals OneStep+: £102.95 £82.36 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you want to take some stylish retro pics this 'Like New' Polaroid camera could be exactly what you - it's easy to use, can take color or monochrome snaps, and delivers for crisp-looking portraits thanks to its close focus mode.

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD): £1,175.92 Razer Blade 15 (RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD): £1,175.92 £940.74 at Amazon

Save £235 - Stop reading this blurb and just go to Amazon - this is a fantastic deal on a 'Very Good' condition RTX 3060 laptop let alone one from Razer so go get it before it sells out.

Fitbit Charge 3: £100.98 Fitbit Charge 3: £100.98 £80.78 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you want to work off the lbs that we'll be packing on over the winter period then this 'Very Good' Fitbit Charge 3 deal is exactly what you need. If you want to save more you pick up up this Fitbit in 'Good' and 'Acceptable' conditions too.

Nintendo Switch (Neon): £273.42 Nintendo Switch (Neon): £273.42 £218.74 at Amazon

Save £55 - The Nintendo Switch is one of the best handheld consoles we've ever used, and this deal will net you the console in 'Very Good' condition at a huge discount. If you want to play the best games Nintendo has on offer, grab this deal.

The products from Amazon Warehouse are all items that have been returned by dissatisfied customers, however, they should all be gadgets that still work - so don't be worried you're getting a hunk of junk.

If you are the one-year warranty Amazon offers should let you return the gadget - so buying these deals isn't as risky as buying from other second-hand vendors.

Amazon Warehouse gadgets come in a variety of grades ranging from 'Like New', where the tech is (unsurprisingly) practically identical to its unused counterparts to 'Acceptable,' which means tech that shows visible signs of usage but gets the job done.

Some people won't mind getting their tech secondhand - especially if it saves them some cash - while others might prefer spending more to get something that hasn't been used by others. If these deals aren't to your liking you can head over to our Cyber Monday Amazon deals roundup for all the latest sales on other Amazon-sold products.

