Amazon UK Black Friday deal halves the Echo Show 8's price

Amazon's Black Friday deals have kicked off in the UK already, with enormous discounts available on its devices (check out our Amazon Black Friday deals hub for more). Right now, Amazon's Echo Show 8, a smart device that has the functionality of its smart speakers but also a screen and camera, is a massive half price at £59.99.

With Alexa included, you can use the Echo Show 8 to watch videos, make voice calls, use it to control other smart devices in your home, or manage events in your calendar. It might be handy to have in the kitchen if you want to refer to a particular Carbonara recipe, for example, or if you just want to watch The Boys on Prime Video while you're waiting for the kettle to boil.

Note that Amazon is currently suggesting delivery will take until at least mid-December, so keep that in mind if you're looking for a more instant purchase. It's available in both white and black variants:

With a 8-inch display and Alexa built-in, the Echo Show 8 is built for your kitchen or living room where you want to be able to watch video or read recipes while speaking to the voice assistant. It's now half price for Black Friday, but it's worth noting if you order it today you won't get it until at least mid-December.View Deal

Amazon's Black Friday deals run until next Friday, which, by the way, is when Black Friday is supposed to begin. It seems to get earlier every year...

