All iPhone SE 2020 deals on Three come with free Beats X earphones

The new iPhone SE is now available for pre-order, ahead of an on-sale date of April 24, and if you grab it on any of Three’s plans the network will chuck in a pair of Beats X earphones for free.

Three is stocking both 64GB and 128GB versions of the new iPhone SE in all colours (red, black and white) and with plans starting at £29 per month (for which you can get a 64GB model with 4GB of data at a £49 upfront cost).

Or at the other end of the scale you can max out with a 128GB iPhone SE 2020 and unlimited data for £44 per month and £49 upfront.

Whatever option you choose you’ll get the Beats X earphones too. These usually cost £89.95 and we awarded them four stars in our review, praising their comfy fit, speedy charging and balanced sound.

The iPhone SE 2020 itself meanwhile stands out not just for its low price, but also for offering top-end power, as it packs the same A13 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 11 range. Plus, its small 4.7-inch 750 x 1334 screen means this has the potential to be the best compact phone in years.

Whether it will live up to that promise remains to be seen – keep an eye out for our full review to find out. But either way, the free addition of Beats X earphones makes an already affordable phone even better value.