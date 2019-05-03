After backlash, Sonic the Hedgehog director vows to alter character’s design

The internet kicked up a huge stink over the last few days after seeing the first trailer for Paramount Pictures' live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film, and with good reason – the beloved Sega mascot's character design in the movie is a blue nightmare.

From his ghastly human teeth to his oddly buff legs and small feet, the film version of the speedy video game hedgehog barely resembles the character we all know and like (let's be honest, 'love' is a bit strong for Sonic).

Well, pat yourselves on the back, internet, because you've won – Paramount and the film's director, Jeff Fowler, have heard your concerns and have vowed to alter the character's design in time for the film's release.

Fowler took to Twitter to assure fans that he and the studio will do whatever it takes to make sure the movie version of Sonic does justice to the character.

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️May 2, 2019

While this is undeniably a win for fans and will surely result in a better film in the long run, we do feel sorry for the film's animators, who'll probably have to work their butts off in order to get Sonic the Hedgehog ready in time for its November 8 release. That said, at least Sonic won't look like this anymore...