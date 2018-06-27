7 really annoying things that tech will fix forever

Whenever somebody tries to get us excited about a new technology, the same question always pops into our minds: what problem does it solve? For technology to be truly useful it needs to provide the answer to a question – sometimes before we even realize we were asking it.

Sometimes the problems can be big ones. Smartwatches can be used to vastly improve health research and help us battle killer conditions. In the Amazon, smartphones are used to battle deforestation. E-bikes are revolutionizing city transport.

And sometimes the problems are little – but that doesn’t mean solving them isn’t a big deal. Technology that neutralizes niggles and eliminates irritations makes the world a better place. Here are seven really annoying things that tech will fix forever.