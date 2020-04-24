2020 NFL Draft live stream: how to watch online from anywhere in the world

The 2020 NFL Draft is the first virtual player selection event in the league's history, but despite this year's proceedings being unprecedented in so many ways, some things about the draft never change: a stud QB goes at number one, the Patriots trade out of the first round to stockpile even more picks, and Roger Goodell gets booed. Yes, even remotely, Roger Goodell manages to get jeered. Here's how to watch the NFL Draft for free online - live stream every round from anywhere in the world as your favorite team hunts for its next star.

NFL Draft 2020: start time and dates The NFL Draft 2020 takes place April 23-25. Rounds two and three take place Friday April 24 from 7pm ET, while the remaining picks are made Saturday with coverage kicking-off at 12pm ET. The draft is being shown on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network - and also through Sling TV's FREE Happy Hour promotion. The UK NFL Draft start time is 12 midnight Friday and 5pm BST on Saturday.

It was supposed to be one of the glitziest drafts ever, taking place under the bright lights of Las Vegas to herald not only a new rookie class but the arrival of the league's newest team - the Las Vegas Raiders, recently imported from Oakland.

Instead, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is announcing picks and making dad jokes from his basement - we probably don't need to tell you this is because of the coronavirus pandemic?

Nevertheless, fans are still getting three full days of draft action, with more than 250 collegiate athletes set to realize their dreams and make the leap to the NFL. And despite the new virtual setup, the NFL Draft's format remains unchanged.

Whoever you root for on Sundays, we're sure you're as excited as we are to see how the 2020 rookie class takes shape. Enough chit-chat, though - here's how to live stream the NFL Draft online and watch every round online from anywhere on the planet.

NFL Draft live stream: how to watch online in the US for free

If you live in the US and own a TV, then you have plenty of options to watch this year’s action, as the 2020 NFL Draft is being shown on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network - plus ESPN Deportes for anyone who prefers Spanish language coverage.

All three channels offer an online streaming option and have apps that are compatible with a wide range of devices:

However, to make use of these you'll need to create an account and log-in with details of your cable provider - which poses an obvious problem if don't have cable.

This is where over-the-top streaming services come into their own, and the best deal right now is Sling TV's Happy Hour offer, which lets you live stream the 2020 NFL Draft completely for free and gives you the NFL Network feed.

After that, you could consider the Hulu + Live TV package, which gets you access to both ESPN and ABC, so you have two options for 2020 draft coverage. While it's the most premium of Hulu's offerings and normally costs $54.99 a month, there's currently a FREE 1-week trial promotion - so you can watch the entire NFL Draft for free!

How to watch an NFL Draft live stream from outside your country

If you're eager to watch the NFL Draft but find yourself abroad, you may find that access to the streaming service you normally use and pay for at home is unavailable due to geo-blocking.

This is annoying, for sure, but the good news is there's a readily available solution in the form of a VPN . This handy software changes your IP address to one back home, so you can access the 2020 NFL Draft live stream of your choice from anywhere in the world and watch the picks roll in just like you normally would.

There are hundreds of VPNs you can purchase online, but based on our extensive testing we’d recommend ExpressVPN. It's quick, safe, and easy to setup. Plus, it's compatible with a whole host of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. With a flexible 30-day money back guarantee too, ExpressVPN is particularly enticing. But, even better is that if you purchase an annual plan you get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal for an increasingly indispensable bit of kit. Once installed, just find the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then click connect. You can then watch an NFL Draft live stream from wherever you normally would today.

Watch the NFL Draft: UK live stream and start time

American football fans in the UK can watch all the NFL Draft action on Sky Sports. Coverage of rounds two and three begins at 6pm BST on Sky Sports Action, with the action getting underway at 12 midnight on Friday. The remaining rounds take place on Saturday, when Sky goes live at 3pm ahead of a 5pm start time. Got Sky Sports? Then you can also make use of the Sky Go app to stream on a wide range of devices. Anyone without a full-fat Sky subscription need not worry, as Sky Sports is also available contract-free on Now TV. The great value streaming service offers a range of Sky Sports passes, but the one you want to watch the NFL Draft 2020 in its entirety is the Sky Sports Week Pass. It costs just £14.99, so about the price of two fancy beers at a hipster bar back when such things existed. And remember, UK residents who would normally live stream the NFL Draft at home but find themselves abroad can use a VPN to access the services they normally use and pay for back in Blighty.

How to live stream the NFL Draft 2020 and watch online in Canada for free

Canadians have a few options for watching the NFL Draft. Just like in the US, ABC will be airing full coverage as will TSN on its TSN 3 channel. Timings are the same as in America, too, so a 7pm start time Friday and 12pm kick-off Saturday. All of which is great if you have cable, but if you don't then look no further than DAZN, the excellent value sports streaming service that will get you access to full NFL Network draft coverage. It even offers a FREE 30-day trial so you can watch an NFL Draft live stream without paying a penny. Anyone from Canada who finds themselves abroad and unable to access their usual streaming service could consider using a VPN to watch whatever it is they normally would from the comfort of their home.

NFL Draft live stream: watch online in Australia for free

Despite a considerable time difference, Aussies needn't miss out on this year's NFL Draft action - in fact, the hours are positively sociable for rounds two and three with an 9am AEST on Saturday April 25 -but less so for the final rounds, which start at 2am on Sunday April 26 Coverage can only be found on ESPN, which is available on TV via pay TV provider Foxtel and its related streaming-only service, Foxtel Now. But the best value way to watch the NFL Draft in Australia from start to finish is with Kayo Sports. The over-the-top service includes the premium sports channel and even offers a FREE 14-day trial, meaning you can live stream the NFL Draft 2020 and watch every round for free. Any Aussies who find themselves away from home but would normally use a locally-based streaming service to watch the NFL Draft can tune in as normal by using a good VPN.



NFL Draft first round picks

1st pick - Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow, QB, from LSU

2nd pick - Washington Redskins select Chase Young, EDGE, from Ohio State

3rd pick - Detroit Lions select Jeff Okudah, CB from Ohio State

4th pick - NY Giants select Andrew Thomas, OT, from Georgia

5th pick - Miami Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa, QB, from Alabama

6th pick - LA Chargers select Justin Herbert, QB, from Oregon

7th pick - Carolina Panthers select Derrick Brown, DT, from Auburn

8th pick - Arizona Cardinals select Isaiah Simmons, LB, from Clemson

9th pick - Jacksonville Jaguars select C.J Henderson, CB, from Florida

10th pick - Cleveland Browns select Jedrick Wills, OT, from Alabama

11th pick - NY Jets select Mekhi Becton, OT, from Louisville

12th pick - Las Vegas Raiders select Henry Ruggs, WR, from Alabama

13th pick - Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade up one spot (San Francisco 49ers) and select Tristan Wirfs, OL, from Iowa

14th pick - San Francisco 49ers select Javon Kinlaw, DL, from South Carolina

15th pick - Denver Bronos select Jerry Jeudy, WR, from Alabama

16th pick - Atlanta Falcons select A.J Terrell, CB, from Clemson

17th pick - Dallas Cowboys select CeeDee Lamb, WR, from Oklahoma

18th pick - Miami Dolphins select Austin Jackson, OL, from USC

19th pick - Las Vegas Raiders select Damon Arnette, OL, from Ohio State

20th pick - Jacksonville Jaguars select K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, from LSU

21st pick - Philadelphia Eagles select Jalen Reagor, WR, from TCU

22nd pick - Minnesota Vikings select Justin Jefferson, WR, from LSU

23rd pick - Los Angeles Chargers (traded pick with Patriots) select Kenneth Murray, LB, from Oklahoma

24th pick - New Orleans Saints select Cesar Ruiz, C, from Michigan

25th pick - San Francisco 49ers (traded pick with Vikings) select Brandon Aiyuk, WR, from Arizona State

26th pick - Packers select Jordan Love, QB, from Utah State

27th pick - Seattle Seahawks select Jordyn Brooks, LB, from Texas Tech

28th pick - Baltimore Ravens select Patrick Queen, LB, from LSU

29th pick - Tennessee Titans select Isaiah WIlson, OL, from Georgia

30th pick - Miami Dolphins select Noah Igbinoghene, CB, from Auburn

31st pick - Minnesota Vikings select Jeff Gladney, CB, from TCU

32nd pick - Kansas City Chiefs select Clyde Edwards Helaire, RB, from LSU

NFL Draft number 1 picks - a short history

Getting selected with the first pick of the NFL Draft is an honor unlike any other - but it can also be a burden. For every Cam Newton there's a JaMarcus Russell, and for every Peyton Manning a Tim Couch.

Here's a look back at the last 35 years of NFL Draft first round picks.

2019: Kyler Murray

2018: Baker Mayfield

2017: Myles Garrett

2016: Jared Goff

2015: Jameis Winston

2014: Jadeveon Clowney

2013: Eric Fisher

2012: Andrew Luck

2011: Cam Newton

2010: Sam Bradford

2009: Matthew Stafford

2008: Jake Long

2007: JaMarcus Russell

2006: Mario Williams

2005: Alex Smith

2004: Eli Manning

2003: Carson Palmer

2002: David Carr

2001: Michael Vick

2000: Courtney Brown

1999: Tim Couch

1998: Peyton Manning

1997: Orlando Pace

1996: Keyshawn Johnson

1995: Ki-Jana Carter

1994: Dan Wilkinson

1993: Drew Bledsoe

1992: Steve Emtman

1991: Russell Maryland

1990: Jeff George

1989: Troy Aikman

1988: Aundray Bruce

1987: Vinny Testaverde

1986: Bo Jackson

1985: Bruce Smith